Be alert for cyber scams ahead of the holiday season

Tis the holiday season.

Just when you thought scammers couldn’t get more creative…you get a text.

Some people may receive a message that looks like it’s from Amazon or even the United States Postal Service (USPS) about failed deliveries or payments, but more times than not, you’re looking at a potential scam.

You may have received a text message that looks like a message from USPS claiming that they’re having issues delivering a package to you, but in reality, they’re scammers looking to steal your private information.

“These texts are part of an international phishing scheme that’s designed to steal personal information from recipients. If you click on that link in the text message, you’ll be inviting the scam artist into your life,” said Andrea Avery, U.S. Postal inspector.

When you open a link, it looks almost identical to the real domain, and it’s nearly impossible to distinguish without knowing what to look for.

“With that link, they sometimes replace the letter l with a 1, a zero with an o, or the letter o with a zero to look like letters or add letters because you cannot process it quickly when you click on those links,” said Christopher Mansour, assistant professor of cybersecurity.

Mansour said for some scams, the user doesn’t even have to fill out any information for hackers to back door your device and the information on it.

The message looks innocent, but if you click on the link, you could leak your banking information, personal identification or other types of web browser cookies and data.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said:

“USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without customers first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will not contain a link.”

They also stated never to disclose credit card information. Let’s say you didn’t know any better and clicked on the link. What should you do next?

“If you clicked on it, do not provide personal information, and if you already have precautions set up and your devices are up to date with all the needed anti-virus, anti-malicious software, anti-spyware, all of those things with the latest updates, you should be fine at this point,” Mansour added.

Mansour also said that proper cyber security hygiene, as he calls it, is key to staying safe this holiday season. Always be on the lookout for suspicious messages and web links.

