USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
Mindy Allen is featured at the Optimist Club meeting in Junction City
Mindy Allen, owner of Mindy’s Murals, served as the guest speaker for the JC Breakfast Optimist Club meeting. Mindy began developing her artistic talent as a young girl while living in Scott City, Kansas. She studied graphic design at Kansas State University. Mindy began her creative art for a living by painting murals on walls of friends upon invitation and that grew into a business. She now owns Mindy’s Murals.
10 Days of Christmas schedule is set
Junction City Main Street is hosting 10 Days of Christmas downtown from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday Dec. 4. Activities will begin with a Holiday Fun Run at 4:15 p.m. on the 25th and continue through a Festival of Trees Gala at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Geary County Historical Museum.
1st ID Soldiers help with cleanup in Junction City
Soldiers from 1st Platoon A Company 1-16 Infantry 1st ID did a Community Project with CW3 Retired Phyllis Fitzgerald earlier this week in Junction City. They raked up and picked up leaves and trash at the Buffalo Soldier Monument and park.
Turkey Run is set for Saturday at Fort Riley
Kansas American Legion is hosting a Turkey Run at Fort Riley on Saturday for 800 Soldiers and family members at the Soldier Recovery Unit Clamshell, 675 McGinnis Way from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion will distribute Thanksgiving meals. Kansas American Legion, Kansas...
Veterans receive Quilts of Valor in Junction City
Two quilts of valor were presented Tuesday to Vietnam Veteran Jackie McDonald and Iraq Veteran Anthony Gibson. According to Phyllis Fitzgerald the day was extra special. Soldiers from 1st of the 16th Infantry were doing a community service project and attended the event. Donna Martinson and Montika Allen-Atkinson were two...
Suspect throws evidence from car during Kan. high-speed chase
HARVEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people from Texas after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County and ended in Harvey County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a Saline County deputy observed a BMW 328 traveling 88mph on Interstate 70 west of Salina, according to Undersheriff Brent Melander.
Fort Riley to hold German and Italian remembrance ceremony
A wreath-laying ceremony for former German and Italian prisoners of war takes place at the Fort Riley post cemetery, 193 Huebner Road, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony is held in remembrance of the POWs who lived and worked at Fort Riley between 1943 and 1946, specifically the 62 Germans and 11 Italians now buried here.
Police: ATM damaged, cash stolen at American Legion Post
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Manhattan. On Monday, officers with the Riley County Police Department were called to the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post #17 on McCall Road in Manhattan on the report of a burglary, theft and criminal damage to property, according to a media release.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Police: Kan. man with a history of crime made threat with machete
A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Just after 3a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place in Salina for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
Police find loaded gun in Kan. man's SUV after threat, fight at work
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Salina man after an alleged incident early Monday at his place of employment. Just before 5aa.m. Monday, police were sent to Schwan's, 3019 Scanlan Avenue in Salina for a report of a physical altercation between two employees, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
USD 475 Board of Education continues discussion on an Early Childhood Center
Dec. 8th is the date when the Geary USD 475 Board of Education is expected to make a decision on a site for an early childhood center. Multiple sites have been mentioned with the primary locations the former Junction City High School and a spot near the new JCHS. One...
Investigators working to determine cause of fatal Kan. house fire
RENO COUNTY — One person died in a fire Tuesday afternoon in Hutchinson. Just before 12:30p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to the fire in 2 ½ story home at 4506 East Avenue G, according to a media release. Bystanders on scene informed HFD of a possible person...
Geary County Public Works issues a holiday closure notice
In observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday, the following closures within the Geary County Public Works Department are as follows:. Thursday, November 24, 2022: The Public Works Department & Transfer Station will be closed. Friday, November 25, 2022: The Public Works Department will be closed but the Transfer Station will resume...
RCPD K9 helps catch 16-year-old who ran from alleged burglary
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business alarm at Casey's in the 300 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. At the scene, officers found...
