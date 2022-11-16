Read full article on original website
Pompeo says Trump's announcement has no impact on his own 2024 decision
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that the 2024 announcement by Donald Trump won't impact his decision on whether he'll also jump into the burgeoning White House race.
A presidential rematch that would slow us all down
On Tuesday afternoon our granddaughter, who is in first grade, came for a visit. She drew two beautiful pictures of someone she said looked "sort of" like her. Then she asked me if we could watch Roadrunner cartoons, which I have on DVD. We watched three episodes. As we older folks know, Wile E. Coyote tries over and over to catch the Roadrunner, who not only escapes, but he sticks his tongue out at his inept nemesis each time. Watching the Roadrunner is not only a wonderful time of mutual laughter with our granddaughter, but also a great metaphor that...
Nancy Pelosi Says She Considered Remaining As Dem Leader Due To Husband's Attack
The incident at her San Francisco home had the "opposite effect" as she mulled whether to stay in the role, Pelosi said.
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts air defenses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians amid frigid weather. The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month. The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid. Zelenskyy described the two countries as “the strongest of allies.”
No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official
Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
