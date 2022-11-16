Middle school student charged with felony, allegedly threatened school violence

A Starpoint Middle School student was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat after allegedly threatening violence at the school.

On Tuesday a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy, assigned as a School Resource Officer at the school, received a report of a possible threat of violence at the middle school.

After further investigation by the County Sheriff's office, the student was charged and later released into the custody of his parents.

The student will appear at Niagara County probation at a given future date.

Starpoint Middle School posted the following message on its website following the incident:

As a District, we are committed to the safety and education of all our students, and we also want to clearly communicate with our families about safety concerns when they arise. This afternoon, the Middle School Administration was notified of an alleged threat made by one of our Middle School students. The student was immediately removed from class and isolated from the general school population. He was searched, along with his belonging and locker. No weapons were found. In cooperation with our school resource officers and our administrative staff, the NCSO is currently conducting a thorough investigation. Please know that Starpoint will be fully enforcing our Code of Conduct in this situation. As always, we strongly encourage all students and families to report any suspicious behavior to the school or the local authorities as soon as possible. Please know that there is no greater priority than the safety and security of your children at Starpoint.

Starpoint Middle School