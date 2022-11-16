Read full article on original website
Related
As recession bites, Tesco offers UK staff pay advance
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Tesco (TSCO.L), one of Britain's largest private-sector employers, is offering its staff advances on their pay in the latest sign of the distress arising from a worsening cost-of-living crisis.
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
BBC
Game-changing type 1 diabetes drug approved in US
A "game-changing" immunotherapy drug proven to delay the development of type 1 diabetes has been approved by regulators in the USA. Experts say teplizumab marks a "new era" in treatment, tackling the root cause of the condition for the first time, rather than just the symptoms. It works by reprogramming...
British government blocks takeover of Welsh semiconductor producer
BEIS has ‘national security’ concerns over China-owned Nexperia which took control of Newport Wafer Fab
Rishi Sunak plays down prospect of imminent US trade deal
UK prime minister tells G20 press conference he did not discuss deal at his first meeting with Joe Biden
AdWeek
Sandhya Devanathan Becomes Head of Meta India
Looking to stabilize its business in India following the departures of three key executives, Meta said Thursday that Sandhya Devanathan is being promoted to head and vice president of Meta India. Devanathan joined then-Facebook in 2016, helping to build out its businesses and teams in Singapore and Vietnam and its...
Five charts that will shape the UK’s autumn statement
Jeremy Hunt will announce plans to cut government borrowing in Thursday’s autumn statement with the economy on the brink of recession and inflation at the highest rate in four decades. Reshaping the Treasury’s tax and spending plans after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget, the chancellor is expected to announce tax...
Burberry Aims for 5 Billion Pound Revenue
LONDON — Burberry wants to become a 5 billion pound luxury brand in the long term, fueled by a bigger accessories business and a host of bestsellers courtesy of new chief creative officer Daniel Lee. Chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd laid out his strategy during the first half results presentation on Thursday, and while it builds on the foundation laid by his predecessor Marco Gobbetti, Akeroyd’s Burberry is going to be far different. More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023A Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour ShopsBurberry Resort 2023 He wants the brand to be “desirable and relatable,” with product sitting...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
BBC
Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP
Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...
AdWeek
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
The Jewish Press
Israeli Venture Firm OurCrowd Expands Abu Dhabi Operations
Israeli online global venture firm OurCrowd has announced plans to significantly expand its Abu Dhabi operations. The plan includes a new venture capital (VC) office and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech hub enabled by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in Abu Dhabi.
BBC
Snow Factor at XSite Braehead closes as liquidator appointed
Scotland's only indoor ski slope has closed after the company that runs it appointed a liquidator. Snow Factor at XSite Braehead, in Renfrewshire, will be shut until further notice following a court order. The snowsport centre appointed administrators last year, according to Companies House records and began liquidation proceedings earlier...
Samsung Wins 46 CES 2023 Innovation Awards from the Consumer Technology Association
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced today that 46 of its new products and service innovations have received CES® 2023 Innovation Award honors, including three Best of Innovation Honorees from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. The annual program honors outstanding design and engineering across a multitude of consumer technology product categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005839/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
December Royal Mail strike action to include Christmas Eve
Royal Mail workers will stage six more days of strike action in December, including on Christmas Eve, as part of the latest walkouts to affect the postal service. Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) at the service will go on strike on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.
AdWeek
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
TechCrunch
Fiat Ventures, with $25M for first fund, brings ‘insider’ approach to investing in early-stage fintechs
The early-stage VC firm started in 2021 is now armed with $25 million in capital commitments to close its first fund; the partners are targeting financial services and financial technology startups building for the 90% of Americans who don’t already have enough savings or don’t know how to start managing what they do have.
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
Comments / 0