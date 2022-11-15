ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA mourns football players killed in shooting as unanswered questions compound sadness | Opinion

By Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sheri and Andrew Newton held hands and bowed their heads as they walked down the steps toward the University of Virginia’s football stadium, where hundreds of flower bouquets and handwritten notes had been laid near the north gate.

Ever since the scope of the tragedy that had befallen this campus became clear on Monday, this had become the place for the community to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, the three Virginia football players who were shot and killed Sunday night on a bus that had just returned from a class field trip to Washington, D.C.

Hour after hour in the frigid rain Tuesday, a steady stream of locals, students, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and people like the Newtons stopped by. Some brought more flowers; others came just to look and silently pay their respects.

The Newtons did not know the victims, yet they felt the tragedy deeply. They had driven in from Blacksburg to support their son, a member of the marching band who practiced every day in the shadow of the Culbreth Road parking garage where the tragedy occurred. On game days, they tailgated on the roof with other band parents. This Saturday, on Senior Day, they were going to do it one last time.

“It’s a happy place for us and it has been for four years,” Sheri said. “And to see it’s got tape around it, and people died there. It’s hard. It’s been rough.”

The process of recasting places and institutions that had been a source of joy into the context of unspeakable tragedy will take place for this community over the coming weeks and days, and it will not be easy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymEc3_0jCIlMY900
Mourners placed flowers outside Scott Stadium in memory of three Virginia football players who were killed Sunday. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY NETWORK

At the center of it is a football team that lost three of its brothers and saw a fourth, Mike Hollins, undergo surgery Tuesday after wounds left him in critical condition.

In his first public appearance since the tragedy, Virginia’s first-year head coach, Tony Elliott, arrived at a news conference immediately after visiting Hollins’ family. He sat down with lips clenched, his eyes often looking into nothingness, his voice lowered to a whisper when he recalled the first team meeting Monday morning and how he had to explain what happened to a 9-year-old son who considers the players his friends.

UPDATES: Suspect was on field trip with victims

MORE: Virginia football player Mike Hollins, fourth shooting victim, has second surgery

SCHOOL VIGIL: 'The community will come together': Vigils, prayer in the wake of UVA shooting

“My job is to lead in moments like this,” Elliott said. “I’ve had my moments where I’ve broken down, and I’ve even had those moments in front of the team. I think it’s important that we all grieve. These are outstanding young men that we don’t understand why they’re gone so early.”

That is the question we are always left with when senseless gun violence claims lives so cruelly, with nothing to warn or prepare us for the magnitude of the loss. But for now, there is even an extra layer of mystery and confusion on top of the sadness because of what we know — and what we don’t know — about the suspect who is allegedly responsible for these murders.

On Wednesday morning, 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is scheduled to appear in court for the first time, facing three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of using a handgun in commission of a felony and two charges of malicious wounding, which accounts for the injuries to Hollins and a fifth victim who was reported to be in good condition.

We know that Jones was a student at Virginia and had spent that day on the field trip, opening fire after the bus arrived back in Charlottesville. We know that Jones had been on the radar of the school's threat assessment team over a hazing investigation that was left unresolved and because of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021.

We also know that Jones was briefly a walk-on for Virginia’s football team in 2018, which would naturally lead to questions about whether that had anything to do with his motive in targeting current football players. Was there a connection, a long-running conflict? Or was this simply a matter of an individual with a gun becoming unmoored from reality?

For now, trying to fill in those gaps only leads to innuendo. Carla Williams, Virginia’s athletics director, said her department had not dug into Jones’ background, and that she was unaware of any overlap or previous interaction with the players outside of the class they were in together.

“We have really focused on our players and their families,” Williams said. “It’s so shocking that you just want to love on our players, and so that’s where we’ve spent our energies, where we’ve spent our time, and I think that’s what we need to continue to do.”

Some questions about what motivated these violent acts may never be answered. Some will be part of the criminal investigation and revealed in the due course of time. But others, like how aggressively campus safety officials pursued potential red flags around Jones, demand explanation sooner rather than later.

“I think everyone is still in shock,” Elliott said. “Everyone is trying to process their emotions and figure out the proper way for them to grieve.”

Though classes and other athletic events were set to resume on campus Wednesday, Virginia had not yet determined whether its scheduled football game against Coastal Carolina this Saturday or its season finale against Virginia Tech on Nov. 26 would be played. The school seemingly wants input from players on how to best honor their fallen teammates before making that decision.

But there are also memorial services to attend, grieving families to console and plenty of hard days ahead that will strain their emotional capacities. It’s impossible to say where football fits appropriately into that mix, if at all.

“The guys are on the road to healing, but it's going to take some time,” Elliott said. “And our approach is to keep them together as much as we possibly can to make sure we have eyes on them, because nothing can prepare you for this situation. We just want to be there to support the guys, so we are slowly trying to process. We're trying to find the positive and keeping close range on each other so we can grieve together.”

The entire campus is grieving, too.

Though we often think of big-time college football as increasingly disconnected from the academic environment in which it exists, it would have been impossible to see any daylight between those entities here in the thousands of students who spread out Monday night over the central campus lawn for a candlelight vigil, or the steady stream of mourners who stopped by the stadium Tuesday.

Which brings us back to the Newtons, who had spent the previous evening feeding members of the drum line who had gathered to grieve, and had their eyes opened about the connectedness of this tragedy to so many other parts of campus life.

“They were all crying and saying we do what we do every week to support our football players,” Sheri Newton said. “And they don’t know what’s going to happen. This was Senior Weekend, and it was supposed to be a celebration of people who made it through four years here, and it’s just sad.

"We went back and forth on whether they should play the game, but it’s up to the team and the coach. There are two people that are still fighting for their lives. I really don’t know.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UVA mourns football players killed in shooting as unanswered questions compound sadness | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘F Ya’ll’: UVA Student Recalls Terrifying Moment Shooter Opened Fire on Bus

When University of Virginia pre-med student Ryan Lynch went to see The Ballad of Emmett Till on Sunday with two dozen other students from her African-American Theater class, she noticed one of them sitting by himself during the play.Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore who transferred to UVA from Hampton University this year, met student-athlete Christopher Jones earlier in the semester at a tryout for a campus fashion show. But both of them got busy, and neither participated. The two reconnected on Sunday’s outing to Washington D.C., about 2.5 hours from the UVA campus in Charlottesville.Following the show, Lynch made sure to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

University of Virginia mourns for campus shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia community mourned on Tuesday as new details emerged both about the three football players killed in a campus shooting this week and the criminal charges the suspect, a former player, faces. “It feels like it’s a nightmare, to be honest with you. And I’m ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen,” university head football coach Tony Elliott said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. University officials and police have said a student, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined a group of about two dozen others on a field trip Sunday from the Charlottesville campus to see a play in the nation’s capital, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) away. When their bus arrived back on campus, Jones opened fire, killing the three players and wounding two others, one of them also a football player, authorities said. Ryan Lynch, a 19-year-old sophomore student on the trip, told Philadelphia TV station KYW the suspect pulled out a gun as they arrived back and pushed one of the now-deceased football players, stating: “You guys are always messing with me.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Miami

Former Gulliver Prep player among 3 killed during UVA mass shooting

MIAMI - One of three people killed during a weekend mass shooting at the University of Virginia was from South Florida, according to reports.D'Sean Perry, a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest private school, was among the victims of the Sunday night shooting, according to a report.Cliff Kling, the President of Gulliver Preparatory Academy, said Perry will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and strong moral character and was intelligent, committed and hard working.Kling told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "This loss will be felt deeply. This was just an absolute tragedy. Just a horrible tragedy. D'Sean was a young man with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

Three Dead in University of Virginia Shooting as Cops Hunt Student Suspect

Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the main campus of the University of Virginia on Sunday night. University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Shelter-in-place texts were sent out at around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night in the wake of the attack, with the University of Virginia Police Department maintaining the order into Monday morning. They added that multiple agencies were searching for Jones, who is considered armed and dangerous. Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018 football player who did not appear in any games, though it is unclear if he remains a student at UVA.Update: UPD reported shooting resulted in 3 fatalities. 2 add'l victims are injured. Refer to UVA email and social media for more information. Shelter in place.— UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022 Read it at CNN
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Still Unsolved

A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister Disappears

The Jacobs Family(Mark Robinson/The Roanoke Times) Deavon Jacobs was born on July 29, 1991, and Keeshae Jacobs was born on August 6, 1995. Their mother, Toni Jacobs, worked a variety of customer service jobs to help support her family and she made enough to keep their living situation stable and ideal. There was room for leisure too, as Toni regularly took Deavon and Keeshae to their favorite amusement park–King’s Dominion in Doswell, Virginia. Toni wanted her extended family to have a presence in the lives of her children as well. Because of this, the three would regularly visit their relatives on the coast.
DOSWELL, VA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

681K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy