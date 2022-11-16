Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to hit San Diego County Tuesday, Wednesday

ALPINE, Cali. (KGTV) - Santa Ana winds are expected to hit parts of San Diego County Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

Jenny Morgan made a quick stop for coffee at a drive-thru shop on Tavern Road in Alpine Tuesday before heading home to Pine Valley. She says she tries to stay off the road when strong wind is in the forecast.

"Living up in the mountains, we live up in Pine Valley. We’re always wanting to pay attention to the forecast this time of year," said Morgan.

The forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday includes strong Santa Ana winds. Gusts could reach 60 mph or higher in parts of the East County, including Alpine and Pine Valley. Morgan says they expect it this time of year.

"We’ll get some good Santa Ana winds. We got some good 70-plus mph gusts that will come through, and we’ve had trampolines go flying and lawn furniture and stuff," said Morgan.

Earlier this month, a storm knocked down a large tree in Lemon Grove and left minor damage across the county. She says the recent rain has her less concerned about fires.

"It makes sense this time of year. Normally, we are on high alert for fire, but just for us personally, where we live, it's just been so wet and everything is so green right now, that it just wasn’t on the top of my mind right now," said Morgan.

Cal Fire cautions residents not to get complacent. Firefighters say the cold nights and short days mean more people are at home. They want people to be ready to evacuate at a moment's notice. Power outages are also possible.

David Brown says he's ready.

"We got a generator and a plug-in to the house, so we have power if they cut it off," said Brown.

