"Coffee & Purrs" sets December opening date, cat café to come later
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — We now have an opening date set for a unique new coffee shop in Downtown Sioux City. "Coffee and Purrs" will open in two weeks on Saturday, December 3rd, at 7 a.m and be open until 3 p.m that day. For the first month of...
Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
Siouxland District Health cut ribbon on sensory-friendly exam rooms
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department has unveiled some changes to its exam rooms. Some of the rooms have been changed to be more friendly to patients with sensory issues, like people on the autism spectrum. The department is also now visiting local businesses and assessing their ability to accommodate people with disabilities.
TOTT - THANKS-GIVING Year End Fundraiser for the Sanford Center
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — This holiday season you can support the Sanford Center with the THANKS-GIVING Year-End Fundraiser. The Sanford Center serves children and families in the community through several programs and services in support of its mission to build character in youth. Running through December 18, you can...
Hometown Farmer - Morningside University's Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Even as the cold settles in and winter gets closer, there's a lot growing at Morningside University, especially inside a new greenhouse on campus that's giving agriculture students more opportunities. It's cold and snowy outside but inside the Rosen Ag. Center and Lageschulte Greenhouse, the...
New exhibit featuring Iowa artist on display at Sioux City Art Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Art Center is welcoming a new exhibit from an Iowa artist. "Sojourn," an exhibit by Des Moines-based artist Larassa Kabel, is now being featured at the Sioux City Art Center thanks to a grant from the Iowa Arts Council. Kabel uses painting,...
Suspect charged in chain of robberies has bond set, back in court after Thanksgiving
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bond has been set for the Illinois man charged with 11 felonies in a string of armed robberies in Woodbury County over the last six weeks. Kevon Spratt's bond was set at $300,000 by a Woodbury County judge at a hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16. A...
"Tween" clothing store for girls and preteens opens in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new store is opening up just in time for the biggest shopping week of the year in Sioux City's Lakeport Commons. This store was created just for girls and pre-teens. Evsie is the new sister store to Maurices. The "tween" fashion store opened a...
Sioux City firefighters union gives back to local non-profits for holiday season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's local firefighter's union is spreading some holiday cheer. The union donated a total of $5,000 to several local non-profit groups including The Community Action Agency of Siouxland, Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, The Gospel Mission and the Food Bank of Siouxland. "Everyone chips in...
West Sioux falls to Van Meter in state final for second straight year
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Van Meter defeated West Sioux 35-7 in the IHSAA Class 1A state championship. Carter Bultman led the Falcons in rushing with 54 yards on the grounds. Bultman also added one TD pass late in the third quarter. "We all just loved being around each other,"...
Need to fill Woodbury Co. Supervisors seat top priority after DeWitt Senate election
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill is starting the conversation to replace Board of Supervisors member, Rocky DeWitt. DeWitt was elected to the Board of Supervisors in November 2016 to serve in District 5. He recently was elected as an Iowa Senator, soon leaving his supervisor's seat vacant.
INSIDE LOOK: Holiday Tour of Home 2022 going on now in Whispering Creek
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Holiday Tour of Homes 2022 is taking over the Whispering Creek neighborhood all for a good cause. Brian and Tara Wagner on 2720 Albatross Ridge opened up their home which was designed by "Designs by Davis" in Whispering Creek. Women on the tour say...
Sioux City North hosts MRAC's first girls wrestling tournament
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — History has been made in the metro, with the Missouri River Conference's very first girls wrestling tournament that was held Thursday, Nov. 17 at Sioux City North High School. North High hosted Sioux City East, Sioux City West, SB-L, Le Mars and a consolidated Council...
Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash
BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
Sergeant Bluff construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa construction firm pleaded guilty on November 16th to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, 62-year-old Kevin Alexander, of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc.,...
North High students take part in financial literacy skills class
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Sioux City's North High School are getting a lesson in finance in the 21st century. Not only do they get basic financial literacy skills, but they also learn about careers in the financial industry and perhaps most importantly, how to file their taxes.
