ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Longtime florist, Petal Pusher, closing after 25 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A long-time local florist says her business is amidst a significant change. Petal Pusher in North Sioux City will be leaving its current home on South Derby Lane and no longer have a retail business after December 1st. The owner says after 25 years the loss of her lease is actually a blessing in disguise.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland District Health cut ribbon on sensory-friendly exam rooms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department has unveiled some changes to its exam rooms. Some of the rooms have been changed to be more friendly to patients with sensory issues, like people on the autism spectrum. The department is also now visiting local businesses and assessing their ability to accommodate people with disabilities.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - THANKS-GIVING Year End Fundraiser for the Sanford Center

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — This holiday season you can support the Sanford Center with the THANKS-GIVING Year-End Fundraiser. The Sanford Center serves children and families in the community through several programs and services in support of its mission to build character in youth. Running through December 18, you can...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City North hosts MRAC's first girls wrestling tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — History has been made in the metro, with the Missouri River Conference's very first girls wrestling tournament that was held Thursday, Nov. 17 at Sioux City North High School. North High hosted Sioux City East, Sioux City West, SB-L, Le Mars and a consolidated Council...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Burbank, S.D. woman charged with vehicular homicide after crash

BURBANK, S.D. — A Burbank, SD woman has been indicted by a grand jury in Clay County after a crash last July. Back in July, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m on July 8. At that time the Sheriff said 58-year-old Joyce...
BURBANK, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sergeant Bluff construction company owner pleads guilty to tax evasion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of a Sergeant Bluff, Iowa construction firm pleaded guilty on November 16th to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, 62-year-old Kevin Alexander, of Sioux City, owned K&L Construction, Inc.,...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North High students take part in financial literacy skills class

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Sioux City's North High School are getting a lesson in finance in the 21st century. Not only do they get basic financial literacy skills, but they also learn about careers in the financial industry and perhaps most importantly, how to file their taxes.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy