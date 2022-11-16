Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Biden at 80: A 'respecter of fate' mulls 2nd White House bid
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance. One entered the record books for scaling Mount Everest. It's soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.
Pompeo says Trump's announcement has no impact on his own 2024 decision
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that the 2024 announcement by Donald Trump won't impact his decision on whether he'll also jump into the burgeoning White House race.
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could walk across the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of subpoena-ready investigations of President Joe Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy.
SFGate
Karen Bass becomes first woman elected Los Angeles mayor
LOS ANGELES - U.S. Rep. Karen Bass was elected the next mayor of Los Angeles on Wednesday, taking the reins in the nation's second-largest city during an intense period of soul-searching as it reels from a racism scandal and seeks fresh answers to seemingly intractable problems like homelessness and corruption.
No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official
Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
Comments / 0