Read full article on original website
Related
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
Lamar Odom: Trading LeBron would put Lakers 'back into contention'
Back in the day, Lamar Odom was one of the best and most valuable players on the Los Angeles Lakers, not to mention one of their most popular players. He played seven seasons with the team and was an indispensable part of three straight trips to the NBA Finals and back-to-back world championships.
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
CBS Sports
Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels
Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
Kevin Durant reveals reasons for trade request, asks 'what do you expect' from current Nets starting lineup
In an interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Kevin Durant revealed what led him to request a trade from the Brooklyn Nets last summer.
NBA Rumors: ‘Frustration’ With Ben Simmons Serves As Latest Nets Drama
Ben Simmons has only played 10 games since landing with the Brooklyn Nets before last year’s NBA trade deadline, and that seems to be exactly why current teammates are irked by the three-time NBA All-Star. “According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons...
Comments / 0