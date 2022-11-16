ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County mandates all-electric new construction

Beginning next year, all new residential and commercial construction in Marin must be all electric. Marin County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an ordinance mandating the change effective Jan. 1. The supervisors voiced support for the move in October. The ordinance also includes provisions designed to cut greenhouse...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms

Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

New Pleasanton (CA) Fire Station No. 3 to Open Friday

Pleasanton will celebrate the completion of the newly-constructed Fire Station No. 3 on Santa Rita Road at noon Friday, Patch.com reported. Representatives from the city of Pleasanton and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department will cut a ribbon and offer tours of the newly rebuilt station at 3200 Santa Rita Road, the report said. In January 2021, the nearly 50-year-old station was torn down after a study determined that it would make more financial sense to replace the structure rather than repair it.
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City fire damages duplex Thursday morning

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building. Firefighters kept the […]
DALY CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries

SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Pietisserie returns to the East Bay, Belgian fry pop-up opens permanent home

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks

OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless encampment growing next to Garfield Elementary in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A growing encampment near one Oakland elementary school has neighbors and parents concerned. There are about a half dozen people who live in the encampment behind Garfield Elementary School. KPIX 5 spoke with one resident of the encampment who said he didn't want his name revealed or his face to be shown on camera. "I was born and raised up here at this house, so I've been here like 52 years," he said. The resident says he actually attended Garfield Elementary as a child and now lives in one of the cars along 23rd Avenue on the backside...
OAKLAND, CA

