northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County mandates all-electric new construction
Beginning next year, all new residential and commercial construction in Marin must be all electric. Marin County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an ordinance mandating the change effective Jan. 1. The supervisors voiced support for the move in October. The ordinance also includes provisions designed to cut greenhouse...
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
NBC Bay Area
‘No-Brainer': SF Supervisor Proposes DMV Parking Lot as Affordable Housing Site
San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on the state to turn the parking lot at a California Department of Motor Vehicles field office in the city into a 100% affordable housing site. "It's a massive, state-owned property, with a mostly-unused parking lot," Preston said. "If we're...
Carpenter who died almost 2 months after Oakland school shooting remembered as a hero
"He was a very friendly, kind, respectful, gentle human being who just lent a hand and he didn't care are you a charter school or an OUSD school."
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Pleasanton (CA) Fire Station No. 3 to Open Friday
Pleasanton will celebrate the completion of the newly-constructed Fire Station No. 3 on Santa Rita Road at noon Friday, Patch.com reported. Representatives from the city of Pleasanton and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department will cut a ribbon and offer tours of the newly rebuilt station at 3200 Santa Rita Road, the report said. In January 2021, the nearly 50-year-old station was torn down after a study determined that it would make more financial sense to replace the structure rather than repair it.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s 221 Homes Plan at Former Mortuary Includes Child Care Center
The sites of a shuttered mortuary and auto repair shop may be converted into hundreds of homes. Located at 1101 and 1123 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood, the project consists of a pair of buildings. One building would become a 14-story tower with 198 rental homes,...
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
Street in Alameda renamed Wilma Chan Way in honor of late county supervisor
Supervisor Chan was hit and killed by a car while walking her dog back in November of last year.
Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
berkeleyside.org
Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
Daly City fire damages duplex Thursday morning
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A fire damaged a duplex in Daly City on Thursday morning, according to the North County Fire Authority. Crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire reported in the 100 block of Bruno Avenue and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a two-story residential building. Firefighters kept the […]
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Individuals Plan to Build Rent-Free Permanent Housing Community in Oakland
It's been a long-term problem addressing the homeless crisis in Oakland and now those at the center of the fight are trying their own solutions. A group of unhoused individuals are buying land and building their own community to get people off the street permanently. The land on MaCarthur Boulevard...
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
berkeleyside.org
Pietisserie returns to the East Bay, Belgian fry pop-up opens permanent home
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Homeless encampment growing next to Garfield Elementary in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A growing encampment near one Oakland elementary school has neighbors and parents concerned. There are about a half dozen people who live in the encampment behind Garfield Elementary School. KPIX 5 spoke with one resident of the encampment who said he didn't want his name revealed or his face to be shown on camera. "I was born and raised up here at this house, so I've been here like 52 years," he said. The resident says he actually attended Garfield Elementary as a child and now lives in one of the cars along 23rd Avenue on the backside...
