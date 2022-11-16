Read full article on original website
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
'A Christmas Story' House update: 'We are not interested in selling to the cast'
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. Despite one actor telling 3News that cast members had interest in purchasing the house from A Christmas Story -- which was put up for sale earlier this week in Cleveland -- a new update posted Friday afternoon to the attraction’s Facebook page says otherwise.
Adoption Awareness Month: Inside 'adoption day' for one Cuyahoga County family
CLEVELAND — Life is full of doors; the question is which ones to open, and behind this one is a family that's been waiting 1,243 days for something very special: Gabriel's adoption. "It's the end of a long journey and permanency for Gabriel," mother Megan said in Cuyahoga County...
Tower City in Cleveland kicks off holiday season with festive lights and family-friendly events
CLEVELAND — 'Tis the Season!. The holidays have quickly arrived, and if you're not quite feeling the jolliest just yet, a historic venue is hoping to bring joy to the world, or in this case, Cleveland. On Friday, Tower City kicked off "Holidays at Tower City," illuminating its exterior,...
Thousands of Northeast Ohio families receive meals as Thanksgiving food prices rise
CLEVELAND — As families prepare for Thanksgiving, many are spending more on the holiday favorites. According to the American Farm Bureau, families will spend 20% more this holiday than last year. “The turkeys are outrageous right now,” said Rickey Butler. Butler spent hours in downtown Cleveland Thursday awaiting a...
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
'A Christmas Story' House jokes about already finding a buyer for iconic Cleveland property: See their post
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published when the house first went up for sale on Nov. 14, 2022. As a blizzard of buzz has been swirling around the house from "A Christmas Story" going up for sale in Cleveland, the owner has jumped into the social media conversation with a joke about finding a buyer for the iconic property.
Curbing the odds of Alzheimer's for those at greater genetic risk
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Alzheimer's Disease is a game of "odds." There's no known single cause, though a healthy lifestyle can improve your chances of preventing it. However, 20-30% of the U.S. population carry a gene, putting them at higher risk than any other group. They can't change their DNA,...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
Cleveland State University changing name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, named for former chief justice who owned slaves
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University has announced that it has removed the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law. Going forward, the college will be known as the CSU College of Law. The decision came after a vote of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees on Thursday. The...
Fire destroys vacant home on Cleveland's east side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire Friday night that left the structure completely destroyed. Officials tell 3News a vacant home in the 12300 block of Phillips Avenue in the Forest Hills neighborhood went up in flames around 5 p.m. Investigators do not yet know what caused the blaze, but no one was injured.
Education Station: Strongsville teen creates communication board for preschoolers with autism
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A Strongsville teen created a communication board to help children with autism express themselves. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Billy Williams, an Eagle Scout, came up with the idea because he...
NASA's Artemis rocket takes off: A look at the role Northeast Ohio played in the event
CLEVELAND — Early in the morning on Wednesday, Artemis 1 launched from Florida, sailing high into the sky as it began its mission towards the moon and back. For 25 days, 11 hours, and 36 minutes, the rocket will travel into space, orbiting the moon before splashing back down off the coast of San Diego on December 11, according to information from NASA.
‘A Christmas Story’ House owner addresses 'a lot of concerns out there' amid sale of Cleveland landmark
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Nov. 14, 2022. A Christmas Story House in Cleveland “will always be an experience and attraction for fans to visit.”. That’s the message from current owner...
MAC football: Akron at Buffalo postponed by winter storm
AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region, the Mid-American Conference announced Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top local and national headlines sent to your email inbox each weekday morning with...
'A Christmas Story' cast members look to make bid for iconic Cleveland house for sale
CLEVELAND — 3News has confirmed that cast members from the 1983 film A Christmas Story are working to make an offer on the iconic house in Tremont that is now for sale. The house, used in the filming of the holiday classic, went on the market on Monday, along with 1.3 acres of land and several other buildings.
