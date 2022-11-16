ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter

King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman

Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
Woman shoots man in Des Moines apartment in alleged domestic-violence incident

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man who was shot Wednesday night is in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, according to Des Moines police. The Des Moines Police Department said the 38-year-old man had a single gunshot wound when officers arrived to a home on the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South at 8:53 p.m. Dispatch told officers ahead of their arrival that the reporting party said someone had been shot inside an apartment and a "subject with a firearm was also inside."
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22

A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

