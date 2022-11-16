DES MOINES, Wash. — A man who was shot Wednesday night is in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, according to Des Moines police. The Des Moines Police Department said the 38-year-old man had a single gunshot wound when officers arrived to a home on the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South at 8:53 p.m. Dispatch told officers ahead of their arrival that the reporting party said someone had been shot inside an apartment and a "subject with a firearm was also inside."

