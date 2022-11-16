Read full article on original website
Armed robbery in Covington potentially connected to earlier crime spree
An armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station Thursday night led to one person being taken into custody, multiple others detained and released, and possibly one person still on the run. Police are now saying the suspects are possibly related to a recent string of robberies around King County.
Local deputies target high narcotic areas, issue 10 felony warrants
Seattle Police and King County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted an operation targeting high narcotic areas. They focused their patrol on areas of 12th & Jackson, 3rd & Yesler, 3rd & Pine, and Belltown. SPD said nine felony warrants were made for violation of the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act and possession...
nwnewsradio.com
Case Mounting against accused Ingraham Shooter
King County Superior Court Judge Averil Rothrock presiding over the two cases on Tuesday. The case is mounting against one of the two suspects allegedly involved in that deadly shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School. Wearing black pants and a lime green shirt the 14-year-old alleged shooter looked every...
q13fox.com
Man pleads guilty to giving friend fentanyl right before his overdose death
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A 28-year-old man has pled guilty to controlled substances homicide for causing the overdose death of his friend back in 2020. On June 12, 2020, a 26-year-old man took what he thought was a Percocet pill that was sold to him by his friend, 28-year-old Ryuji Kawashima. The pill ended up being laced with fentanyl.
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Arrest made in 2011 cold case murder of Redmond woman
Police have made an arrest in a 2011 cold case murder of a Redmond woman. The Redmond Police Department announced Thursday that 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby was arrested Wednesday for the murder of Redmond resident Lorill Sinclaire. According to RPD, Frisby was Sinclaire’s boyfriend. Sinclaire was last seen Nov. 8,...
Man accused of stabbing couple to death in Seattle’s Georgetown appears in court
SEATTLE — A man with a long criminal history who most recently is accused of stabbing a man and a woman to death in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood was in court Wednesday morning. John Marcel Williams’ first court hearing was on Nov. 1, but he opted not to appear...
Burien man arrested on assault charges after allegedly luring women with rides
Washington State Patrol Detectives booked and arrested a man from Burien suspected of attacking women in October and November near the Burien Transit Center. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said the 42-year-old suspect lured his victims by offering them rides. He would then sexually assault and beat the women at knifepoint, according to probable cause documents.
KOMO News
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
KOMO News
Woman shoots man in Des Moines apartment in alleged domestic-violence incident
DES MOINES, Wash. — A man who was shot Wednesday night is in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, according to Des Moines police. The Des Moines Police Department said the 38-year-old man had a single gunshot wound when officers arrived to a home on the 22800 block of 30th Avenue South at 8:53 p.m. Dispatch told officers ahead of their arrival that the reporting party said someone had been shot inside an apartment and a "subject with a firearm was also inside."
SPD arrests suspect threatening students with weapons on campus
Seattle Police said officers responded to a call Tuesday of a suspect inside a school, menacing students with a knife. The school was put in lockdown. SPD reported that officers formed a contact team, went into the school, and found the suspect hiding behind a moveable wall on the building’s third floor.
kism.com
Whidbey Island 911 calls 11/18/22
A man got a DUI because he was parked sideways across 2 designated police parking spots at 3:30 am…and an 80 yr old hunter got lost a mile from his own house!. An Amazon delivery driver was busted for stealing packages instead of leaving them…cops were called to a mall where a man was seen with 2 swords and a gun, turns out he bought them at the mall…and Whidbey Island 911!
17-year-old student killed in fatal shooting at Ingraham High School identified
SEATTLE — The victim in a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School was identified in court Tuesday, one week after he was shot and killed by a fellow student. The two suspects in that shooting appeared in court Tuesday afternoon at the King County Family Justice Center. During court...
Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal shooting at Ingraham HS
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has released charging documents that detail what exactly happened at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8 when a 17-year-old was fatally shot on campus. The incident started with a fight over the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to...
q13fox.com
'I’ve lost joy in everything:' Mom wants justice for her son 7 months after deadly shooting
SEATTLE - A family is still searching for answers nearly seven months after a 23-year-old was shot and killed in Seattle’s Chinatown International District. Police say on April 20, Gibson Moore was shot and killed outside the Addison building near Main and Fourth. Seattle Police said Moore came to...
KEPR
Bathroom fight over gun led to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents released Monday describe how a bathroom fight over a gun between two groups of teenagers led to the deadly shooting at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8, 2022. The teens were fighting because the boy who was shot knew the accused shooter had brought...
Pierce County man pleads guilty to killing pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020
A Pierce County man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in 2020 pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday. Colin Patrick Dudley waived his right to a trial, pled guilty, and was sentenced to 320 months of imprisonment. Dudley was arrested in 2020 for the disappearance and death of Kassandra...
myfoxzone.com
A suspected burglary in 1977 ended with a man dead in his Washington home. The case is still unsolved
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Billy Wills was found dead in his Woodinville home 45 years ago. A suspected burglary turned deadly when he was attacked by one or multiple suspects and shot on Feb. 15, 1977. "From what I know, at the time, my father, he had the flu and...
Police: Man killed, woman injured in shooting while interrupting car prowl in Tukwila
A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Tukwila’s Southcenter district Friday night, the Tukwila Police Department announced. According to police, officers were called to a shooting at a Southcenter parking garage around 6:39 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: After Seattle principal stonewalled police, suspect allegedly assaulted two victims
A Seattle principal is seen on video stonewalling a police investigation. An officer says it allowed a dangerous suspect to escape and allegedly commit two assaults. This incident comes as police said they have encountered more hostility from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) staff when responding to incidents. Liban Harasam allegedly...
MyNorthwest
