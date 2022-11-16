Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”

MILBRIDGE, ME ・ 17 DAYS AGO