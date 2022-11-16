Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
foxbangor.com
Weekend Community Calendar
Sixty decorated and themed trees with gifts up for raffle. Admission for adults is $2, kids are free. Tickets are 50 cents each. Annual ski sale. Friday is the day to register and bring items to be tagged. Saturday and Sunday are sales days. 5 pm. Bangor Region Chamber of...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
foxbangor.com
Event in Castine offers a glimpse of the past
CASTINE– An event tomorrow night offers a rare chance to look into the minds of women from the 19th and 20th century. The Wilson Museum in Castine will host Jefferson Navicky of the Maine Women’s Writers Collection. This collection gives an intimate look into the daily lives of...
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
New lobster boat fulfills the need for speed
Most Maine lobstermen just like to go fast; it’s been that way since the days of sail and probably will always be that way. It’s true for lobstermen who like a good race and true for those that fish offshore and don’t want to waste a lot of time getting there. Both facts explain the 1,000-hp FPT diesel in the Reverence, a 42’ Mussel Ridge lobster boat that Sargent’s Custom Boats in Milbridge, Maine, built this year for Duncan Haass of Lamoine, Maine. Asked why 1,000 horses were needed for a lobster boat, boatyard owner Joe Sargent laughed and said, “Why? Go Fast!”
foxbangor.com
Holden police department shares tips for driving safe in snowy conditions
BANGOR — There’s no question snow is beautiful, but it can also be dangerous for motorists. As Mainers experienced the first snowfall of the season, Holden police chief Chris Greeley says drivers were affected by the harsh weather conditions. “There have been cars off the road. There have...
foxbangor.com
Home invasion and homicide in Cherryfield
CHERRYFIELD– Maine State Police are investigating a home invasion and homicide in Washington County. A little before 9:30 last night Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield for reports of a home invasion. When deputies arrived they found a woman with...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth women drives car into building
ELLSWORTH– A woman is now facing charges after police say she crashed her car into a building on purpose. Ellsworth Police Department is investigating this accident which happened just after 2 oclock Wednesday morning. Police say Megan Rich of Ellsworth was driving on high street when she purposefully drove...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
foxbangor.com
Fire destroys portion of Camden motel
CAMDEN– A space heater is suspected of being the cause of a fire that ripped through a portion of a Camden motel. Crews from several departments were called to Beloin’s Motel on Route 1 Monday afternoon. The owner told villagesoup.com the motel was closed, but he was allowing...
mainepublic.org
Customers of Versant Power to see significant rate hike
The Maine Public Utilities Commission accepted bids and announced new electricity supply rates for customers in Versant Power's Bangor Hydro District for 2023. The rates apply to the "standard offer," which most Mainers purchase. For residential customers, the rate will be 16.4 cents a kilowatt hour. PUC Chair Phil Bartlett...
Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop
After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth woman accused of intentionally crashing into building
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An Ellsworth woman is accused of purposely crashing her car into a building in Ellsworth. Megan Rich, 40, is facing numerous charges including aggravated criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and assault on law enforcement. Police were called Wednesday morning to High Street for a...
