LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO