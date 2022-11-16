Read full article on original website
Related
Southbound lanes closed on I-81 in Lebanon County, coroner on scene
LEBANON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are at the scene of a Lebanon County crash. According to Lebanon County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound in Union Township at mile marker 89.4 at 7:09 p.m. The coroner has been called to the scene. Southbound lanes are...
wkok.com
Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County
SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
PennDOT announces plans display for PA 419 culvert project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for a project to replace a culvert over Mill Creek on PA 419 in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County. The purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed...
pahomepage.com
Man died in Perry County crash
One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for...
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
1 dead after high-speed crash on I-81 during snow, sleet showers
A car going too fast merging onto Interstate 81 in Lebanon County as snow and sleet fell Tuesday caused a crash that killed one of its passengers, police said. An 18-year-old Reading woman was taking the ramp from Interstate 78 west onto I-81 north in Union Township when she lost control around 6:14 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
School district in Schuylkill County closed due to water main break
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pottsville Area School District is closed Thursday, November 17, due to a water main break. Transportation will be provided for students who attend the IU, non-public schools, and Gillingham. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
abc27.com
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Dauphin County theater temporarily closed due to report of bed bugs
The Regal Cinemas in Susquehanna Township was temporarily closed by the codes department on Wednesday due to a report of bed bugs. According to a release by the township, several theaters within the building were closed while pest control remedied the situation. The entire facility was treated, but all theaters...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
abc27.com
Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
Chester County Man Convicted For 12th DUI In Lancaster County: DA
A Toughkenamon man has been convicted of his 12th felony charge for driving under the influence, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office on Nov. 16. Anthony Caraballo, 56, was found guilty to be driving under the influence when he drove his red 2002 Dodge Ram...
Cumberland County police issued warrant for man accused of choking woman at Sheetz
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police Department is searching for a man wanted for strangling and assaulting a woman at a Sheetz store. Elijah Dorsey has been charged with strangulation, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, on Nov. 13 at 8:22 p.m.,...
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
abc27.com
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0