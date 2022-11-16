ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Snow Plow Accident in Snyder County

SHAMOKIN DAM— State Police in Selinsgrove investigated a crash involving a car and a snow plow. 55-year-old Shane Fawver of Mount Pleasant Mills was driving the plow on Route 15 in Monroe Township, Snyder County. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 62-year-old Melanie Wallace of Watsontown attempted to pass the plow. Snow hit her windshield causing her to run into the plow. Wallace was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Fawver was not injured.
Man died in Perry County crash

One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Hill Impact Program accepting applications for...
Man died in Lebanon County crash during winter weather

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead after a crash that occurred on I-81 South in Union Township, Lebanon County, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Pennsylvania State Police in Jonestown reported. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. when it was snowing and/or sleeting, police said. A Pontiac G6 sedan was initially traveling west on […]
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru

Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
Alligator found malnourished in a bin in Dauphin County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On a Sunday afternoon, John Fitzwater with Triple J Reptiles and Rescue got an unexpected call from an old friend. “[He] said he was down along (Route) 441 in the Red Hill Dam entrance where he goes fishing and he noticed a blue bin," Fitzwater said. "He decided to walk over to it and use a stick to open it up and low and behold, there was a 3-foot alligator alive in the bin."
Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
Several charged after Adams County police chase, store theft

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Several people were charged after a shoplifting call turned into a State Police chase in Adams County. On Nov. 11, Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive for a retail theft in progress. Troopers responded and saw seven people fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise.
