ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell rips NFL officiating, jokes about practice habits

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjshl_0jCIiIuc00

In his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings , we’re learning more and more about Kevin O’Connell each week. This past Sunday saw his team come back from a 17-point deficit to best the current Super Bowl favorites.

It hasn’t been easy, but O’Connell’s Vikings are 8-1, in firm control of the NFC North, with an outside shot of catching up to Philadelphia to secure the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. While there are still a lot of games to be played, the Vikings have to feel good about their hire this past offseason.

While we’ve learned O’Connell can be a pretty good coach, we’re also starting to realize this guy has a great sense of humor.

NFL referees botched their jobs on Sunday in Vikings vs Bills game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NL7VT_0jCIiIuc00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings shocked the world on several occasions this past Sunday. Whether it was Justin Jefferson’s otherworldly catch or managing to take the lead late over Buffalo when all hope seemed to be lost after a failed 4th-and-1 conversion.

They eventually got to overtime but, once again, came up short in the red zone on a Dalvin Cook rush attempt from the two-yard-line on first and goal. Cook was stopped for a three-yard loss, putting the Vikings in a tough spot with opportunities running out.

Except we later learned that the Bills were essentially cheating on that rush attempt. Teams are allowed to have 11 players on the field at a time. Only, in this instance, somehow Buffalo slipped another on the field and actually had an advantage with 12 Bills focused on stopping 11 Vikings.

Typically, that’s a five-yard penalty. Only the referees completely missed it. Usually, a back judge will be held accountable for counting the number of players on the field before each snap occurs, but that failsafe was nowhere to be found in overtime.

While the Bills likely didn’t do this on purpose with how frenetic a game can get in the final stages of high-paced intense action, they still got away with one here.

This is in addition to the refs missing a big 20-yard completion (which should have been an incomplete pass ) to Bills receiver Gabriel Davis, which helped set up the game-tying field goal, sending the game to overtime. Only, once again, Davis didn’t actually catch the ball in bounds, yet the game continued with Buffalo rushing to the line as the clock continued to wind.

The NFL admitted their mistake on the Davis goof, and the 12 players on the field speaks for itself. No apology needed.

Related: Justin Jefferson sets another NFL record in Minnesota Vikings’ latest game, hauls in catch of the year

Kevin O’Connell jokes Minnesota Vikings should practice against 12-man defenses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baVzl_0jCIiIuc00
JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

So what did the head coach of the team who escaped with a win, but not before the NFL refs made life difficult as Kirk Cousins and Co. mounted their comeback think the screw-ups?

“We did not get to the point where we could just flat out win the game in overtime. That tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at times. We’ll continue to work through a good play for first and goal at the two against 12 guys on the field. I’m working on that right now.”

Minnesota Vikings Kevin O’Connell roasts NFL officiating with a joke

O’Connell jokes that he’s “working on that right now,” referring to trying to come up with a play so good it can even beat teams with a one-player disadvantage. That’s like Peyton Manning’s exact style of comedy, and we absolutely love it.

Of course, KOC isn’t wasting any time on such things, but how the refs officiated the Bills vs. Vikings game did catch the eye of one coach Bill Belichick , who also happened to draft O’Connell during his playing days with the New England Patriots. Maybe he’s still keeping an eye on his pupil, but he probably just wanted to see his AFC East rivals lose.

It’s easy for coach O’Connell to joke about the matter now, as his team got the last laugh on Sunday, but the NFL needs to do better, as these costly mistakes could have just as easily changed the outcome of the game.

Related: Love the Vikings? Get involved in the discussion on the Purple Pain forums

More must-reads:

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game

Trailing 14-6 in the third quarter of their Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were going up-tempo. But before the Packers tried to convert a third-and-11, they were held up. The issue? Tennessee’s nose tackle, Teair Turt was on the ground, nursing an injury. At Read more... The post NFL world reacts to hilarious ‘injury’ in Titans-Packers game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Spun

Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm

It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

The Lions had a perfect response to the Buffalo Bills moving Sunday’s game to Detroit due to snow

As you’ve probably already heard, the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns are both headed to Detroit this weekend after the NFL moved Sunday’s game out of the path of a historic lake effect snowstorm, depriving us of perhaps the single greatest snow game in NFL history. If early returns are any indication, however, they made the only decision they possibly could have.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy