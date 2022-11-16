ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wacky Georgetown-Northwestern Basketball Sequence Goes Viral

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

March Madness is still several months away, but the chaotic energy of college basketball is in full swing.

Many believe that college basketball season doesn’t actually start until football is over. That’s of course not accurate, but if there’s even a little kernel of truth to it, consider it a good thing that not that many eyes were on Tuesday night’s matchup between Georgetown and Northwestern.

The Hoyas and Wildcats actually played a pretty entertaining game at Capital One Arena, but it’s a 30-second stretch in the first half that deserves enshrinement in internet lore. I’d try to describe what happened, but it’s better to just see for yourself below.

As the old saying goes, there’s beauty in the struggle.

That brief stretch of play saw one missed free throw, three turnovers and an air-balled layup. Eight different players touched the ball, creating a barrage of sound and fury yet, ultimately, resulting in nothing. As the one of the game’s broadcasters aptly noted, “I wouldn’t call that last sequence a Picasso.”

Like most great works of art that aren’t appreciated in their own time, here’s a hunch that this bravura display of chaotic energy gains greater appreciation as the season goes on. Any time these two teams have a signature performance—positive or negative—for the rest of the year, you can be sure that this clip will resurface.

The NCAA tournament is still a ways off, but the madness of college basketball is thankfully in full swing.

