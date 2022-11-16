Read full article on original website
Related
Canton South withstands West Branch comeback in girls basketball season opener
BELOIT ― Canton South got off to a strong start and held on to defeat West Branch 52-49 in the opening game of the West Branch Tip Off Classic Friday night. "We are a young team and getting off to a strong start and building an early lead was a big confidence booster that we could play with a good team like West Branch," said first-year Wildcat coach Adam Hall. "We were able to take advantage of...
Auburn Equestrian Shellacks Oklahoma State 15-4 to Finish Fall Season
Auburn extended their historic home winning streak, dominating in nearly every event.
Helena Capital ices Bozeman in frigid Class AA championship game
On the frozen tundra of Vigilante Stadium in Helena, the undefeated Helena Capital Bruins hosted the 9-2 Bozeman Hawks for a week one rematch.
Comments / 0