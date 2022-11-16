BELOIT ― Canton South got off to a strong start and held on to defeat West Branch 52-49 in the opening game of the West Branch Tip Off Classic Friday night. "We are a young team and getting off to a strong start and building an early lead was a big confidence booster that we could play with a good team like West Branch," said first-year Wildcat coach Adam Hall. "We were able to take advantage of...

