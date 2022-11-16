Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pompeo Flips Old Donald Trump Boast Back At Him. Critics Say Not So Fast.
Social media users issued a blunt reminder to the former secretary of state.
Virginia cancer survivor advocates in Washington
VIRGINIA—Kathy Merkel has endured breast cancer and the deaths of beloved family members. Still, she smiles and is a proud advocate for cancer legislation. Merkel tells in her own words her story of surviving breast cancer and of going to Washington D.C. as a delegate to the American Cancer Society’s leadership conference. “Now 16 years after being diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast cancer, three months of chemotherapy, a biopsy, lumpectomy in 2007, and 25-30 radiation treatments, I’ve emerged as another person—a true survivor.” ...
Comments / 0