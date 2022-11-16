TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chill in the air is a reminder to make sure you’re taking proper precautions for your furry friends. Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society visited Eye on NE Kansas with Stuffing, a seven-year-old male cat. Stuffing came to the shelter as a stray, so he can attest how nice it is for people to put out shelters when they know strays are in the neighborhood. As for pets who may spend time outdoors, Emi says make sure they have access to fresh, unfrozen water and good shelter.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO