Salvation Army Food Distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving. The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.
TFI hosts Giving Tree to ensure foster care children get Christmas presents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Family Initiative (TFI) is on a mission to give children in foster care gifts for the holiday season, and TFI needs some help!. TFI will host a Giving Tree for the community to donate presents for kids in the foster care system. The non-profit organization asks that anyone who wants to donate drop all the unwrapped gifts by Wednesday, November 30, at a local TFI office. The Topeka office is located downtown at 217 SE 4th St.
Fundraiser this weekend to benefit local Ukrainian families living in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser this weekend will benefit Ukrainian families living in the Topeka community. Kansans United for Ukrainians will sponsor a holiday “Pass it On” sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at “The Farm,” located at 8049 S.W. Huntoon.
Holiday home tour raises money for CASA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tour of three beautifully decorated homes this weekend is benefitting CASA of Shawnee County. CASA’s 35th annual Homes for the Holidays tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20 in Topeka. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays.
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”. Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall to start it all off. “One of our missions is always outreach to our...
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner almost set for 55th year providing meals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is once again teaming up with Topeka Fire Stations to collect non-perishable food donations. Canned beans, potatoes, and sugar are among the many items welcomed. Cash donations are also welcome to cover perishable items for the dinner, they can be made at...
From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
Fort Riley holds German and Italian remembrance ceremony
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
Local Ronald McDonald House receives more than $6K from Great Clips
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great Clips salons from five Kansas cities have raised more than $6,000 for the Northeast Kansas Ronald McDonald House charity following its monthlong fundraiser. The Great Clips salons in Topeka, Emporia, Junction City, Manhattan, and Salina raised $6,925 for the Ronald McDonald House during October for...
Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season
The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season. What’s driving inflation trends? Financial expert offers perspective. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Carl Carlson, founder of Carlson Financial, says five major issues are driving...
Stuffing serves up important winter weather reminders for our furry friends
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The chill in the air is a reminder to make sure you’re taking proper precautions for your furry friends. Emi Griess with Helping Hands Humane Society visited Eye on NE Kansas with Stuffing, a seven-year-old male cat. Stuffing came to the shelter as a stray, so he can attest how nice it is for people to put out shelters when they know strays are in the neighborhood. As for pets who may spend time outdoors, Emi says make sure they have access to fresh, unfrozen water and good shelter.
Abilene businesses gear up for Pink Friday
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - Abilene businesses are gearing up for Pink Friday. The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says that on Friday, Nov. 18, local businesses will celebrate Pink Friday. It said the holiday is geared toward the support of small and boutique businesses and encourages shoppers to Shop Small First - before Black Friday and shopping at big chains.
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
Safe Kids Kansas hosts event for National Injury Prevention Day at the Topeka Public Library
New wheelchair-accessible backyard playground built for local family
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mammoth Construction has built a new wheelchair-accessible backyard playground for a local family with a child who has cerebral palsy. Mammoth Construction says that a local family will celebrate the completion of a new accessible backyard playground for Carter Brown at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, with a “move the truck” moment and playtime. First-grade students at St. Marys Grade School will join the fun.
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway star is in the Capital City promoting his upcoming holiday show. Jeff Kready is a Washburn Rural and Washburn University graduate as well as a former music teacher with Topeka Public Schools. He moved to New York City to pursue an...
Fidelity Bank celebrates 100 years, unveils renovations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank celebrated a century of operations. Fidelity State Bank & Trust Co. cut the ribbon on renovations at its 21st St. location, just a hundred years after acquiring its first location at 6th and Kansas. Fidelity Bank President/CEO Allan Towle says he’s proud to...
