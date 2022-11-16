‘Countdown to Christmas’ Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas.

The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies each year.

Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)

A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World.

“Each hotel suite will have its own unique flair paying homage to each of the three properties’ locale and to the holiday storytelling that has made ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies a tradition for fans,” according to Hilton.com.

The hotel suite in Las Vegas will feature the glitter, glitz, and glam the city is known for.

It will also feature a shimmering photo wall made of sequin holiday trees, glamorous wreaths, and a ceiling decked out in shiny tinsel. Guests will be treated to hot cocoa or wine, while bedazzling ornaments and watching a Hallmark Channel movie marathon.

What would a Hallmark-themed stay be without the warm and fuzzy holiday movies fans have come to enjoy?

Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new hits along with popcorn and movie snacks.

Guests will also get the chance to join in on a special Christmas tree lighting each night during their hotel stay.

Reservations for Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites will be available to book starting on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

Hotel stays will run from Nov. 18 to Saturday, December 31, at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World.

The two other cities participating in the holiday-themed collaboration include Hilton San Diego and Hilton Chicago.

