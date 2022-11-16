ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

'Countdown to Christmas' Hallmark holiday suite to debut at Las Vegas resort

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hallmark movie fans are in luck this holiday season as the warm and cozy feels are headed to a hotel in Las Vegas.

The Hallmark Channel typically attracts viewers with its ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies each year.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIh5B_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03O5nm_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6AO1_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301T9a_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5tTm_0jCIgGVG00
    Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BYSQx_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvTWK_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vwp0l_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6TbX_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f3ee_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPjqe_0jCIgGVG00
    Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Jvnm_0jCIgGVG00
    Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZF4hd_0jCIgGVG00
    Hallmark suite at Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World (Photo Credit: Hilton and the Hallmark Channel)
Hallmark Channel reveals 2022 holiday movie lineup

A collaboration between Hilton Hotel & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of hotel suites in three select cities including the Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World.

“Each hotel suite will have its own unique flair paying homage to each of the three properties’ locale and to the holiday storytelling that has made ‘Countdown to Christmas’ movies a tradition for fans,” according to Hilton.com.

VIDEO: ‘Enchant’ holiday sparkle to illuminate 2 Las Vegas locations this holiday season

The hotel suite in Las Vegas will feature the glitter, glitz, and glam the city is known for.

It will also feature a shimmering photo wall made of sequin holiday trees, glamorous wreaths, and a ceiling decked out in shiny tinsel. Guests will be treated to hot cocoa or wine, while bedazzling ornaments and watching a Hallmark Channel movie marathon.

What would a Hallmark-themed stay be without the warm and fuzzy holiday movies fans have come to enjoy?

Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new hits along with popcorn and movie snacks.

Guests will also get the chance to join in on a special Christmas tree lighting each night during their hotel stay.

Reservations for Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” Holiday Suites will be available to book starting on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 a.m.

Hotel stays will run from Nov. 18 to Saturday, December 31, at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World.

The two other cities participating in the holiday-themed collaboration include Hilton San Diego and Hilton Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

