ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1470 WMBD

Peoria High football team in state semifinal matchup at home Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. – There are still some local teams in the Illinois High School Association football playoffs. And Peoria is among them. The third-ranked Peoria High Lions in Class 5A are taking on fourth-ranked Morris at home Saturday. The winner goes on to the 5A championship game at the University of Illinois next Saturday.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High Lions both big and small impressing in run to state semifinals

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High’s offense is largely predicated around all-state running back Malachi Washington. But if you ask Washington the reason he’s been so successful, the first names out of his mouth are those of his offensive linemen. The Lions’ O-Line is huge this year, bringing 1500 pounds of power to the Pride of Peoria, power that’s fueled Peoria High to a spot in the Class 5A State Semifinals. But they’re not the only ones that have gotten Peoria High to the Final Four. So have the little guys for the Lions.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette

East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, …. East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria leaders break ground on new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A vision 30 years in the making is coming to fruition. East Peoria’s city officials and first responders, along with Illinois’ representatives, broke ground Friday for the city’s upcoming fire station near Illinois Central College. The ceremony was held at 2001...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
LEXINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Snowfall Reports: November 15th, 2022

4.0″ – Galesburg. 0.9″ – Bloomington (CIRA) For the most part the forecast panned out as expected. The one area that exceeded expectations was in northern Fulton and southern Knox Counties where 3-4 inches were observed. During my Monday night Facebook Live, I mentioned that there may be a localized band of heavier snow south of I-74, but I thought this would end up a little further south. This resulted in amounts south of a Canton to Bloomington line being a little less than expected.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois

Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central …. Peoria Kristkindlmarkt | Peoria German-American Central Society | Good Day Central Illinois. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing …. L&T Technology Services brings more manufacturing resources to Peoria. Jurassic Quest brings...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Famous Dave’s in Peoria closing down by end of year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Owners of a popular barbecue restaurant chain in Peoria are preparing to close their doors for good. Famous Dave’s, near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, will be shutting down before the New Year. The owner, Ron Helms, tells WMBD right now they’re only doing...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
wgil.com

Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!

Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Loving Living Local: Solvera Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

East Peoria approves new fire station

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

9th Annual Day of Stuffing benefitting Peoria Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A classic 1975 GP Transit bus parked outside Kroger on Lake St. in Peoria on Friday was crammed with food donations on the 9th Annual Day of Stuffing. The Day of Stuffing is an effort to boost donations for the ongoing 35th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive benefitting the Peoria Friendship House. This year’s goal is to collect 11 tons of food.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
PEORIA, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
KEWANEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy