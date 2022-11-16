MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder that occurred at Mercer Mall. According to deputies, on November 17, 2022, at around 2:34 am, they responded to Sauced and Loaded at Mercer Mall regarding an unresponsive male lying in the parking lot. Once they arrived, they found a male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO