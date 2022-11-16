Read full article on original website
No red flags at FTX despite 8 months of ‘extensive due diligence:’ Temasek
Singapore’s state-owned investment firm Temasek revealed despite eight months of due diligence in 2021, it didn't find any significant red flags in FTXs financials before deciding to invest $275 million into the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Like many of FTX’s more than one million creditors, the Singapore-based firm has been...
Bitcoin price target now $13.5K as BTC trader says ‘exit all the markets’
Bitcoin (BTC) ranged around $16,500 on Nov. 17 as markets digested the latest events surrounding exchange FTX. FTX CEO tells of “complete failure of corporate controls”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing only mild volatility at the Wall Street open. The pair showed acclimatization to...
FTX collapse was a ‘dumpster fire,’ says US lawmaker announcing investigative hearing
Members of the United States House Financial Services Committee have scheduled a December hearing aimed at exploring the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and “broader consequences for the digital asset ecosystem.”. In a Nov. 16 announcement, the House committee said it expected to hear from individuals and companies involved...
US crypto exchanges lead Bitcoin exodus: Over $1.5B in BTC withdrawn in one week
Bitcoin (BTC) has flooded out of exchanges in the past week as users become wary of security and regulatory scrutiny. Data from on-chain monitoring resource Coinglass shows United States exchanges in particular seeing heavy BTC balance reductions. U.S. exchanges lead BTC exodus. In the wake of the FTX scandal, efforts...
Jump Crypto denies rumors that it intends to wind down due to FTX losses
Jump Crypto, a division of the Jump Trading Group, has denied rumors circulating online that it intends to wind down operations due to its exposure to FTX losses. According to a tweet shared by the company on Nov. 17, “Jump Crypto is not shutting down. We believe we’re one of the most well-capitalized and liquid firms in crypto.” adding that i still in the business of “investing and trading.”
$600M in Bitcoin options expire on Friday, giving bears reason to pin BTC under $16K
No one can blame Bitcoin (BTC) bulls for placing bets at $20,000 and higher for the $600 million weekly options expiry on Nov. 18. After all, this level had provided a solid resistance since Oct. 25 and held for almost two weeks. However, the base scenario changed abruptly on Nov....
Sam Bankman-Fried updates investors: ‘We got overconfident and careless,’ claims $13B leverage
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said he was “wrong” in his estimates of the crypto exchange’s leverage prior to its collapse, claiming it wasn’t $5 billion but closer to $13 billion. In a Nov. 16 Twitter thread, Bankman-Fried said leverage at FTX built up to roughly...
FTX market aftershock reportedly causes Genesis Block to cease trading in Hong Kong
In the wake of the recent FTX scandal, another crypto business is feeling the market effects. Genesis Block, a frontrunner for providing cryptocurrency retail services in Hong Kong, announced it will cease trading and shutter operations, according to reports. According to an email sent out to its customers by the...
The FTX contagion: Which companies were affected by the FTX collapse?
While the FTX collapse may have had a severe effect on the broader crypto market, some companies bore the brunt of the impact and were directly hit by the storm that the embattled crypto exchange brought. Here are some of the affected companies that Cointelegraph tracked up to Nov. 17,...
Could Hong Kong really become China’s proxy in crypto?
With its partial autonomy, the island city of Hong Kong has traditionally served as “a gate to China” — the local trade center, backed by transparent English-style common law and an openly pro-business government strategy. Could the harbor, home to seven million inhabitants, inherit this role in relation to the crypto industry, becoming a proxy for mainland China’s experiments with crypto?
Bahamian securities regulator ordered the transfer of FTX’s digital assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) said it had ordered the transfer of all digital assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) to a digital wallet owned by the commission on Nov. 12. In a Nov. 17 statement, the SCB said it exercised its power as a regulator acting under...
Aussie stock exchange abandons blockchain plans, leaving $170M hole
The long-anticipated plans by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to use blockchain to bring its clearing and settlements system into the 21st century have just been canceled. In a Nov. 17 statement, ASX announced it had paused all current activities of its “CHESS replacement project” following an independent review from...
Bitstamp gets a crypto license from the Bank of Spain
Crypto exchange Bitstamp reported obtaining a license for operations with crypto in Spain. It marks approval in yet another European jurisdiction for an exchange, which has been focusing on the European Union market since its launch in 2011. The company revealed the news about its Spanish license on Nov. 17....
FTX’s downfall resulted from the market acting as ‘judge, jury and executioner’ — Pompliano
Prolific podcaster and cryptocurrency investor Anthony Pompliano has not lost faith in people or the crypto industry despite the disappointing conduct of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried, once widely regarded as crypto’s “white knight” is now a pariah in the crypto industry due to — by his own admission...
DeFi platforms see profits amid FTX collapse and CEX exodus: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. The FTX collapse has created a sense of uncertainty among large and retail investors alike, who are not very sure whether they should...
Ether staking withdrawal schedule removal faces harsh criticism
Days after Ethereum turns deflationary for the first time since shifting to proof-of-stake (PoS), critics have started to highlight the Ethereum Foundation’s removal of Ether (ETH) staking’s withdrawal schedule on social media. A crypto community member pointed out how Ethereum developers, leaders and influencers mentioned that ETH staking...
FTX is done — What’s next for Bitcoin, altcoins and crypto in general?
2022 was a tough year for crypto, and November was especially hard on investors and traders alike. While it was incredibly painful for many, FTX’s blowup and the ensuing contagion that threatens to pull other centralized crypto exchanges down with it could be positive over the long run. Allow...
Proof-of-reserves: Can reserve audits avoid another FTX-like moment?
In the wake of the FTX collapse that came about as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange funneling user funds to mitigate its own risks, crypto exchanges came up with a transparency solution called proof-of-reserves. A practice, which was recently endorsed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, offers a way...
FTX acquisition no more: Canadian exchange Bitvo backs off the deal
Canadian cryptocurrency exchange Bitvo has terminated its expected acquisition agreement with FTX and will continue operating independently. Bitvo’s shareholder, Pateno Payments, has discontinued the acquisition deal with FTX Canada and FTX Trading in accordance with the agreement terms, Bitvo announced on Nov. 15. The firm emphasized that its operations...
