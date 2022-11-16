AMBER Alert: 9-year-old Wendell boy runs into woods, doesn’t make it to bus stop

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 9-year-old left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus and a search for him is now underway.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the state of North Carolina has now issued an AMBER Alert for Bentley.

After this, the 9-year-old was also spotted at 10 a.m. near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said this is the last time Bentley was seen.

Bentley is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with dirty blonde hair, a buzz cut and red-framed glasses. He weighs approximately 75-80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a black hooded jacket.

The Wendell Police Department told CBS 17 that the Wake County Sheriff’s Office is handling the search on the case. The sheriff’s office also told CBS 17, just before 7:30 p.m. that it has a search party currently looking — and has since it received its initial call on the disappearance around 3:25 p.m.

A CBS 17 crew on scene just before 11 p.m. learned, through speaking to Bentley’s parents, that their son has run away previously but never to this extent. Bentley’s father also said he has no means of communication, such as a cell phone, on his person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.

