Frieda “Faye” Hampton, 87
Frieda “Faye” Hampton, age 87 of North Branch, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Services for Frieda will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation being held there starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and running until time of service.
Theresie Nitsch, 72
Theresie Nitsch, age 72 of Melvin, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Services for Theresie will be held on Saturday, November 19, at noon at the Yale Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Hall in Brown City.
Carolyn M. Klaty, 77
Carolyn M. Klaty, age 77 of Carsonville, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Services for Carolyn M. Klaty will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the family home (4155 Snover Road, Carsonville). Visitation will be held before the service, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Stroll through the season at the Lighted Christmas Trail at Sanilac Museum
Start a new family tradition! Brighten your holiday with a stroll through the Lighted Christmas Trail in the historic village and nature trail at the Sanilac County Historic Museum, which will be lighted and decorated for the season. Most of the historic buildings, plus the Troop Train, will be decorated....
Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust
The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
Sanilac Museum to host Christmas tea parties
What could be more special than attending a Christmas Tea Party at the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum?. You are invited to schedule a private tea party at the beautifully decorated Loop Harrison Mansion this season. Bring your friends, family, grandchildren, neighbors, book club, or church group. Tea parties...
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
McKenzie Health System Auxiliary to host 75% off “Pre-Black Friday” sale in McKenzie Gift Shop
Even better than Black Friday, the upcoming “Pre-Black Friday” sale in the McKenzie Gift Shop will feature 75% off everything (excluding food). Hosted by the McKenzie Health System Auxiliary, the special sale will take place Wednesday, November 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meanwhile, the Auxiliary’s annual...
Inmate attempts escape from Tuscola County Jail
An inmate might be spending a bit more time at the Tuscola County Jail after trying to escape from it on Sunday, November 13. Around noon, as a deputy collected food trays from a cell, the cell’s occupant, Emanuel Copes, “made a statement in regards to leaving the jail and quickly exited his cell and entered the hallway.” With the deputy attempting to stop him, an altercation ensued, ending when Copes broke away and ran to the main exit door’s lobby.
