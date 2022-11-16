Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Theresie Nitsch, 72
Theresie Nitsch, age 72 of Melvin, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Services for Theresie will be held on Saturday, November 19, at noon at the Yale Sacred Heart Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Carman Funeral Hall in Brown City.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Frieda “Faye” Hampton, 87
Frieda “Faye” Hampton, age 87 of North Branch, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Services for Frieda will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Blackburn Chapel-Martin Funeral Home, with visitation being held there starting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday and running until time of service.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thomas “Tom” Verran, 63
Thomas “Tom” Verran, age 63 of Brown City, has passed away. Services for Tom will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Brown City. Visitation will be held at the Carman Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Amy Michelle Paterson, 46
Amy Michelle Paterson, age 46 of Carsonville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022. Services for Amy Paterson will be held on Monday, November 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky, with visitation being held that day, starting at 11:00 a.m. and running until time of service.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Candace Diane Bollon, 50
Candace Diane Bollon, age 50 of North Branch, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Services for Candace Diane Bollon will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel, with visitation being held on Friday, November 19, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday before service, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Four arrested during Harbor Beach meth bust
The Huron County Drug Task Force and the Harbor Beach Police concluded part of a lengthy joint investigation November 16 when they served a search warrant at a Bartlett Street home in Harbor Beach. Officers on Wednesday found methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotic sales being done in the house,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Stroll through the season at the Lighted Christmas Trail at Sanilac Museum
Start a new family tradition! Brighten your holiday with a stroll through the Lighted Christmas Trail in the historic village and nature trail at the Sanilac County Historic Museum, which will be lighted and decorated for the season. Most of the historic buildings, plus the Troop Train, will be decorated....
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Clio man arrested, arraigned for holding two women hostage
State Troopers from the Caro Post responded to an Arbela Township subdivision on Saturday, November 5, after receiving a report concerning domestic violence and possible hostages. Troopers were dispatched to the Baker subdivision at 10:00 p.m. that night, with a third-party caller informing officers that there were two female victims...
Comments / 0