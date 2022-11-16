ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Yardbarker

Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cleveland.com

Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Staten Island Advance

Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says

The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
Wichita Eagle

Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule

It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys

For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

2022 XFL Draft: Five Players to Watch in the XFL

The XFL is back. Over the last few days, the newly rebooted league held its player draft in Las Vegas, and the format was unique. The draft began with a “Quarterback Selection Show,” followed by two days of teams drafting different positional groupings. This article looks at some of the most exciting selections in the 2022 XFL Draft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera

The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. ​​"The Packers' [game] we...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable

Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Preparing for Resurgent Bengals QB Joe Burrow

PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he spent most of the afternoon either picking himself off the turf or chasing after Steelers defenders who had just intercepted him. They forced Burrow to throw four interceptions and sacked him seven times in a 20-23 win in Week 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett To Practice Squad

LB Porter Gustin (Injured) WR Freddie Swain (Injured) Scarlett, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.

