Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers' Devin Bush, Larry Ogunjobi, Kevin Dotson, Minkah Fitzpatrick do not practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice four days after an emergency appendectomy. According to the injury report, six others joined him in sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first practice of the week. Inside linebacker Devin Bush sat out because of a knee injury that had not previously been made public....
Yardbarker
Ravens Release First Injury Report After Bye
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards were both limited in practice on Wednesday. Andrews is dealing with both a shoulder and knee injury. He came out after media availability and was limited. He practiced for the first time since Oct. 27. Edwards is dealing with a...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Add Another DT, Bringing Ndamukong Suh a Day After Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA – Think Howie Roseman is concerned about the run defense or is the more a knee-jerk reaction to the Eagles’ first loss of the season?. It could be a little of both, but whatever it is, the Eagles’ GM signed defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Thursday afternoon, a day after signing nose tackle Linval Joseph. Both players got contracts through the rest of the season.
Watch Deshaun Watson in early drills on his first day back at Browns practice since training camp
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson participate in early drills on his first day back in practice since training camp. Taking reps at various points behind Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond, Watson threw to receivers and tight ends, and began the process of working his way back into football shape for his start in Houston on Dec. 4.
Wichita Eagle
Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Panthers After Missed Practice
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice with an illness on Friday, but Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh expects him to play on Sunday. “He’ll be fine,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “He tried to get to practice but was just too sick.”. Jackson practiced on...
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says
The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Strength of Schedule
It’s important to always look ahead in fantasy football to know what’s coming down the pike. With Thanksgiving approaching, it’s high time to look ahead to the fantasy postseason. In most cases (which is how we’ll address it here), fantasy playoffs are Weeks 15-17. (If Week 18 is part of your playoff schedule, talk to your commissioner about changing that for the future.)
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Rookie David Ojabo Deems Himself Ready to Play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was still uncertain whether rookie linebacker David Ojabo will make his NFL debut in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Ojabo said he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury and ready to make an impact if he is activated. "If...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out for Sunday Night Football at Los Angeles Chargers
The Chiefs will be missing a pair of key players for Sunday’s Week 11 game in L.A. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion) are out for Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Could Chiefs’ seemingly improved running game open things up for Travis Kelce in L.A.?
It’s been tough sledding for the Chargers against the run this season. They enter Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs game ranked 30th in rushing yards allowed and have surrendered more than 200 in a game three times this year. Although the Chiefs have been hit or miss...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Should Add to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two of the NFL's best edge rushers, but it shouldn't stop them from considering another. With some serious potential in the upcoming NFL raft, and adding to their dominant duo is a great idea. It doesn't have to be a first-round pick, but the...
Wichita Eagle
2022 XFL Draft: Five Players to Watch in the XFL
The XFL is back. Over the last few days, the newly rebooted league held its player draft in Las Vegas, and the format was unique. The draft began with a “Quarterback Selection Show,” followed by two days of teams drafting different positional groupings. This article looks at some of the most exciting selections in the 2022 XFL Draft.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Alcohol Violation Brings Discipline from Coach Ron Rivera
The Washington Commanders earned their win on Monday night over the Philadelphia Eagles, and they earned the right to a celebration. But the team and the NFL has rules about the use of alcoholic beverages in the locker room, practice, office facilities and while traveling on team buses or planes.
Panthers Week 11 injury report: CB Jaycee Horn questionable vs. Ravens
The Carolina Panthers just lost starting cornerback and team leader Donte Jackson for the remainder of the 2022 season. Plus, standout safety Jeremy Chinn may not be ready to return quite yet. So, this Sunday would be a particularly rough time to be without any more top members of their...
Wichita Eagle
‘It Won’t Happen Again!’ Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Makes Fiery Promise
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is seething over his team's fourth-quarter fadeout against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, Dallas lost in overtime 31-28. And Parsons has made a promise. It won't happen again. "The Packers' [game] we...
Wichita Eagle
Fletcher Cox’s Value Difficult to Quantify, but Eagles Still Believe in Him
PHILADELPHIA - We can all agree that Fletcher Cox at 31 isn’t the same as Fletcher Cox at 27. His production, from a number’s standpoint, isn’t there, but they aren’t horrible, either. He played 70 snaps against the Washington Commanders, the most he’s played since 2020...
Raiders, Broncos final Week 11 injury report: WR Davante Adams (abdomen) Questionable
Wide receiver is a big question mark for both the Raiders and Broncos as they are set to meet this Sunday. The Raiders were without two of their top three receivers already with Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow both on injured reserve. They top receiver, Davante Adams is Questionable for this week with an abdomen injury. Leaving only Mack Hollins as a sure bet to play.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Preparing for Resurgent Bengals QB Joe Burrow
PITTSBURGH -- The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he spent most of the afternoon either picking himself off the turf or chasing after Steelers defenders who had just intercepted him. They forced Burrow to throw four interceptions and sacked him seven times in a 20-23 win in Week 1.
Yardbarker
Dolphins Sign LB Brennan Scarlett To Practice Squad
LB Porter Gustin (Injured) WR Freddie Swain (Injured) Scarlett, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.
Comments / 0