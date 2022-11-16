EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Sunburst Blvd. in Evansville. Officers received the call just after 4 o’clock this morning. An ambulance was sent to the area for at least one victim with a gunshot wound. Not a lot of information is being […]

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO