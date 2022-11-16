Read full article on original website
Man arrested on child molestation charge in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County man has been arrested on a child molestation charge. 75-year-old Ronald Bohannon was arrested after an investigation where the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says that Bohannon sexually abused a child earlier this year. Bohannon is being held at Warrick County Jail.
wevv.com
Man says he was shot by a friend during a heated argument in Evansville
A man is facing charges after a shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of Sunburst Boulevard and East Riverside Drive early Friday around 4:15 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who...
EPD find missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: As of 9:03 p.m. Summer has been located and is safe.
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that parts of Interstate 69 were shut down after reports of a grass fire spreading in Vanderburgh County on Friday afternoon. This happened between the 12 and 15-mile markers on Interstate 69 near Millersburg Road. Our crew on scene reports the fire appears to...
Federal agents spotted on Sherman Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials paid a visit to a house on Sherman Street in Evansville. Evansville Police Department (EPD) tells us the Cyber Crime Unit, among other law enforcement officials, seized electronics from the house. EPD says no arrests were made and no charges have been filed. Police […]
104.1 WIKY
14news.com
EVSC board member, Lamasco bar owner makes court appearance
14news.com
Burn ban lifted in Vanderburgh County
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The burn ban for Vanderburgh County has been lifted, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department made the announce on their Facebook page Thursday morning. They say due to the recent rainfall in the area, the fire chiefs of Vanderburgh co. suggested the ban be...
14news.com
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose set to be sentenced
14news.com
EFD crews respond to house fire on Monroe Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was displaced after an early Friday afternoon fire in Evansville on the 800 block of Monroe Avenue. Evansville fire officials say that witnesses told dispatch that smoke and flames were visible when they called 911. When fire officials got on scene, they say there...
14news.com
Masonville Fire Dept. called to fully involved fire in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Masonville Fire Department responded to structure fire in Ohio County early Friday morning. According to a social media post, that fire happened around 6:45 a.m. near Highway 1414. Fire officials say when crews arrived they found a house fully involved. MFD says no one...
Brother provides details about victim of fatal Gibson County crash
(WEHT) - Family members say the victim of a recent deadly accident in Gibson County left behind a wife and twin boys.
14news.com
City of Evansville holds Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
Distracted driver detained after flipping car in possible DUI
Evansville Central Dispatch says it dispatched police, fire and AMR units to reports of a flipped car off I-69 on the exit to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Highway 41 on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m.
WTHI
Vincennes police launch investigation after two-year-old dies with a gunshot wound
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes have launched an investigation after a two-year-old died in the hospital. Police said they were called to Good Samaritan Hospital. That's where they found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The toddler ultimately died in the hospital. The Vincennes Police Department says this...
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
14news.com
Wisconsin man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 armed carjacking in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Wisconsin man accused of an armed carjacking in Evansville has been sentenced. [ISP: Carjacking in Evansville leads to high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting]. Omaree Roby of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will serve 15 years in federal prison after a 2020 crime spree that started in Evansville. Police say...
