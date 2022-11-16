Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?
Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions: is Davis Broke?
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases in all of the professional sports. Each week we endeavor to answer the emails and questions that you send us. So let's get right at this week's mailbag:. Hondo, I love your work, man. I read this...
Mayfield, Darnold, Walker: Which Panthers QB will play most for the rest of season?
Unless Baker Mayfield beats the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, his days as the Panthers’ starting quarterback are numbered. If Mayfield plays more than 70% of Carolina’s snaps this season then the conditional fifth-round pick the Panthers traded to the Cleveland Browns becomes a fourth-rounder. Mayfield has played 54% of the Panthers’ 582 total snaps through 10 weeks.
Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11
The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
Fritz Pollard Alliance Opens Inquiry With NFL Into Colts’ Hiring of Jeff Saturday
The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced that, in conjunction with the NFL, it is investigating the Colts as to whether they successfully followed the proper guidelines before naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. “In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry...
Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Eagles in Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts began the Jeff Saturday era last week with a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts will face a much greater challenge this week as the Philadelphia Eagles come to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Eagles (8-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, and will most certainly be motivated to get back to their winning ways. The Colts (4-5-1) will attempt to start 2-0 with Saturday as the head coach in the interim’s home debut.
Rodney McLeod Late to Revenge Tour, but Playing Well in Indy
PHILADELPHIA – Rodney McLeod is a little late to the revenge tour of former Eagles earlier this season. There was a four-game stretch where the tour included Jalen Reagor, Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson, and Zach Ertz in consecutive weeks from Weeks 2 through 5. Feels like forever ago, perhaps.
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
Ranking Detroit Lions Top Offseason Needs
The 2023 offseason will be a critical one for the Detroit Lions. Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are looking to continue building the team into a playoff contender. With the young core showing promise through the first nine games of the 2022 season, the time for contention may not be far away.
Henry First to 1,000 Yards in 2022
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry became the first NFL running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season. Playing in the first game of Week 11 – Thursday at Green Bay – the Tennessee Titans running back reached the milestone with a 6-yard run on his 25th carry of the contest. That happened with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter,
NFL Draft Profile: Walker Parks, Offensive Lineman, Clemson Tigers
Panthers defense facing several injury questions heading into Baltimore Ravens game
The Carolina Panthers will likely be without two key defensive starters on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will not play Sunday at Baltimore the team announced Friday. Ioannidis is battling a calf injury he suffered in the team’s 25-15 victory against Atlanta. Without Ioannidis, Marquan...
Key Matchups: Bengals Eye Their First Division Win in Road Showdown With Steelers
The Bengals face the Steelers on Sunday in a must-win situation following their bye week. Cincinnati is 5-4, one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North, and 0-3 in the division. The Bengals have one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL, whereas Baltimore controls their destiny to the playoffs and has the lowest strength of schedule among all teams.
Drake London on Rookie Season Goal: ‘Trying to Get More’ for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a lot of faith when making wide receiver Drake London out of the University of Southern California their first-round pick this past April. And with the Falcons moving on from former top wideout Calvin Ridley via trade - not that he was ever coming back to Atlanta - the team seems to have turned the page while doubling-down on the belief in the rookie.
Jets’ Deadline Acquisition Ready to Bounce Back in Patriots Rematch
Last time the Jets faced the Patriots, James Robinson rushed for only 17 yards, still in the early stages of acclimating himself with New York's offense. The ex-Jaguars running back was acquired by the Jetsless than a week before taking the field against New England, a quick turnaround that would've been challenging for any player.
Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
Updated NFL Week 11 Odds With Point Spreads, Moneylines & Totals
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The 2022 NFL season has been the most competitive campaign in nearly a century, as the average margin of victory this season has been a mere 9.29 points. That is the lowest league-wide total since the 1932 season and illustrates why eight of the 13 Sunday and Monday games in the NFL Week 11 odds at NFL betting sites have a point spread of 3.5 or fewer points.
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Christian Barmore To IR, Jake Bailey Status Revealed: Patriots-Jets Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and New York Jets have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 11 matchup. The Pats and the Jets are set to square off on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. While many of...
Patriots Bill Belichick Gets Candid on P Jake Bailey Struggles: Doubtful vs. Jets
FOXBORO — While New England Patriots head coach is known for his unique personality traits, he is typically reserved when it comes to both effusive praise and pointed criticism when it comes to his current players on the Pats roster. However, Belichick was uncharacteristically candid when speaking about the...
