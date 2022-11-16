ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears grim milestone of 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number 300 is a somber milestone Baltimore has reached year after year. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,631 homicides in the city. That's more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. It's also more than the 2,631...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

This Cop-Turned-Mentor Opens Doors for West Baltimore Students

Former Baltimore City police detective Deborah B. Ramsey has been on a mission to help people for a long time. “I’ve been a public servant all of my professional career,” she says. “That is where I feel my love of community.”. For the past seven years,...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Inclusionary Housing for Baltimore City

“… but what it will do is generate units in neighborhoods that would never have affordable housing…”- L. Hodges. Matt Hill, team lead of the Public Justice Center’s Human Right to Housing Project and Lisa Hodges, an attorney with over 15 years of experience in affordable and public housing join Gabe Ortis to discuss inclusionary housing for Baltimore residents and the need for a comprehensive strategy project.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings

Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
13newsnow.com

Commanders settle with Maryland AG over security deposits

BALTIMORE — On the heels of a lawsuit filed by D.C.'s Attorney General over Commanders season ticket security deposits, Maryland's Attorney General has announced a settlement with the team related to the same thing. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the settlement Friday. He alleges that the team collected...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Adult trial for teen charged in Reynolds killing: a legal analysis

Yesterday, a judge blocked the plea deal that had been reached between the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys for the teenage squeegee worker charged in the murder of Timothy Reynolds on July 7th. We begin the hour today with David Jaros, a law professor and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Baltimore immigration and refugee service

A Baltimore faith-based nonprofit organization that serves refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants is receiving its largest contribution from an individual donor ever. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service on Monday announced it received a $15 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Over the last seven months, Scott has given almost $2 billion to 343 organizations "supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities," Scott said in an online post.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Co. resident severely injured on job receives backpay after contacting Congressman years later

BALTIMORE - Imagine getting hurt on the job but then being repeatedly denied back-pay, not for months but for years.Vogel Hill, a Baltimore County resident, said that's what happened to him after he was severely injured on the job.Hill said he was working as a police officer at a federal agency in Northern Virginia in 2017 when an automatic barricade slid up out of the ground right underneath his cruiser. "I get hit," Hill said. "The truck bounces probably about between five to seven times, actually literally bounced like off the ground."Hill said that the pain was so severe that he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders prepare for influx of cannabis smokers following marijuana legalization

BALTIMORE -- Change is in the air, and some Marylanders don't care if it stinks.Nearly a week after Maryland voted to legalize recreational marijuana the focus of state residents is shifting to the smell of cannabis.Some people say the smell is ubiquitous in Baltimore.Other people have a problem with it.The debate over the social aspect of lighting up in public has been thrust back into the spotlight after Maryland voted 2 to 1 to legalize recreational cannabis—a move set to go into effect for people 21 and older in July 2023.Bruce Barcott, a senior editor at Leafly, says cannabis policy...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

4 men burglarize popular Italian pastry shop Vaccaro's in Baltimore

Four men burglarized a popular Italian pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood. City police told 11 News four men wearing dark clothing threw a rock through the front door of Vaccaro's on Albemarle Street around 3:49 a.m. Friday. Once inside, the burglars grabbed an unknown amount of property before...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy