Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Turnto10.com
RIPTA hopes to feed the less fortunate with its annual 'Stuff A Bus' donation drive
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has found the one instance most Rhode Islanders wouldn’t mind a stuffed bus. On Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19, RIPTA will invite Rhode Islanders to fill it with nonperishable food to help the less fortunate. The bus will...
Turnto10.com
Brothers create 'Purpose Lockers' to help those going through a tough time
ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Brothers with big hearts are hoping to help the homeless. 23-year-old Alex Crisman and his brother, 30-year-old Tony Sgro of Taunton, Massachusetts, had an idea a few years ago. “We noticed that basically, since Covid, that there was an influx of homeless individuals around the...
Turnto10.com
Elorza signs reparations budget to close wealth and equity gap in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a $10 million reparations budget into law Friday following recommendations from the city's reparation commission. The $10 million is meant to help close the city's racial wealth and equity gap. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Elorza...
Turnto10.com
Trinity Rep to hold sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.
Turnto10.com
Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards honors Massachusetts firefighters
(WJAR) — We all know that it's pretty dangerous being a firefighter, but it's not until you hear each individual story of courage and heroism that you get the full picture. The 33rd Annual Firefighter of the Year Awards was held in Worcester on Friday to honor their stories.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Turnto10.com
Family says relative hasn't been seen since he was dropped off at park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence family is pleading with the community to help them find their father and husband. The Providence man, Phillip Manning, is well known on Federal Hill. He was last seen Sunday morning. His son, Rhett Manning, said they are hoping their dad is found...
Turnto10.com
Not every illness or injury needs a visit to the emergency room, Rhode Island doctors say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island state health and hospital leaders continue to sound the alarm with what they're calling a "quad demic" -- four health issues at the same time, overwhelming the system right now: RSV, that respiratory virus affecting mostly children, the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19, behavioral health, and the regular flu.
Turnto10.com
West Warwick parents frustrated with investigation into hazing allegations
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — More than two dozen West Warwick parents attended a meeting on Thursday night regarding an investigation into hazing allegations involving some West Warwick High School football team players. NBC 10 did learn the investigation is isolated to the junior varsity football team. A...
Turnto10.com
Coventry Town Council will use outside counsel to confirm winning candidate's eligibility
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coventry Town Council voted 3-1 on Friday night to bring in independent counsel to determine whether Jon Pascua is eligible to sit on the council. Pascua won 57% of the vote in last Tuesday's election against Christopher Anderson for the District 1 seat. Pascua's...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: The mysterious disappearance of Henry Fermino
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — It’s May 2021 when Henry Fermino of New Bedford checks into a Dartmouth hotel and is never heard from again. The unknown has been haunting his family for over a year now. “I have dreams and sleepless nights just thinking like, where he could...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Turnto10.com
Providence middle school locked down over BB gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A spokesman for Providence Public Schools said DelSesto Middle School was put in lockdown Friday because a BB gun was found on campus. He said the following message was sent to the school community:. "DelSesto families, the school is currently in lockdown as a precaution...
Turnto10.com
Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined
A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
Turnto10.com
Foxborough man credits cat with saving his life
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Foxborough man says his cat saved his life. Thomas Williams said his cat Garfield sensed something was wrong. The 69-year-old is an amputee and uses a wheelchair. He said Garfield spent days hovering around his leg last month. Williams then went to the emergency room,...
Turnto10.com
North Providence student accused of bringing BB gun to school
North Providence police said Wednesday that they charged a high school freshman accused of bringing a BB gun to school. The 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with possession of weapons on school grounds. Police said another student told a school resource officer...
Turnto10.com
T.F. Green International Airport gears up for busy travel week
(WJAR) — Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday travel season, and it’s urging travelers to plan ahead. “We are currently about 80-90% of our pre-pandemic levels, so you can expect that there will be more waiting, more lines that normal,” said John Goodman, assistant vice president for Media and Public Relations at Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “But that comes with any holiday season, so we just ask people to pack their patience and we'll get you to where you need to be.”
Turnto10.com
Work continues on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend
(WJAR) — Work will continue on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The bridge slide is scheduled to begin Friday night, Nov. 18, and roads will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The road closures will include the...
Turnto10.com
Woman, 80, killed in early morning house fire in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The Attleboro Fire Department said an 80-year-old woman was killed when fire swept through her home before dawn Friday. Neighbors on Division Street in Attleboro remembered Judith Henriques on Friday. "She always waved when she drove by which was always nice," a neighbor said. She...
Turnto10.com
Former tribal leader sentenced to 3 years in Taunton casino bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including exercise equipment and a weekend stay at a luxury hotel from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell,...
Comments / 0