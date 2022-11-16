ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Brothers create 'Purpose Lockers' to help those going through a tough time

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WJAR) — Brothers with big hearts are hoping to help the homeless. 23-year-old Alex Crisman and his brother, 30-year-old Tony Sgro of Taunton, Massachusetts, had an idea a few years ago. “We noticed that basically, since Covid, that there was an influx of homeless individuals around the...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Elorza signs reparations budget to close wealth and equity gap in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza signed a $10 million reparations budget into law Friday following recommendations from the city's reparation commission. The $10 million is meant to help close the city's racial wealth and equity gap. The money comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Elorza...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Trinity Rep to hold sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Rep will offer the first sensory-friendly in-person performance of “A Christmas Carol” in three years at noon on Saturday. "This is the sensory-friendly plus, which means it's also family friendly, so we actually have modified it and we haven't been able to do that since the 2019 Christmas Carol one," said Jordan Butterfield, the director of education and access at Trinity Rep.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident

(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Vanished: The mysterious disappearance of Henry Fermino

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — It’s May 2021 when Henry Fermino of New Bedford checks into a Dartmouth hotel and is never heard from again. The unknown has been haunting his family for over a year now. “I have dreams and sleepless nights just thinking like, where he could...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence middle school locked down over BB gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A spokesman for Providence Public Schools said DelSesto Middle School was put in lockdown Friday because a BB gun was found on campus. He said the following message was sent to the school community:. "DelSesto families, the school is currently in lockdown as a precaution...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Investigators say cause of fire that destroyed Fall River business is undetermined

A spokesman for the Massachusetts state fire marshal said Wednesday that the cause of a fire that destroyed a family owned Fall River business is undetermined. The official said a joint investigation by the Fall River Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police fire investigators could not establish an exact cause of the fire at Burns Power Tools.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Foxborough man credits cat with saving his life

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Foxborough man says his cat saved his life. Thomas Williams said his cat Garfield sensed something was wrong. The 69-year-old is an amputee and uses a wheelchair. He said Garfield spent days hovering around his leg last month. Williams then went to the emergency room,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

North Providence student accused of bringing BB gun to school

North Providence police said Wednesday that they charged a high school freshman accused of bringing a BB gun to school. The 14-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with possession of weapons on school grounds. Police said another student told a school resource officer...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

T.F. Green International Airport gears up for busy travel week

(WJAR) — Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport is gearing up for a busy holiday travel season, and it’s urging travelers to plan ahead. “We are currently about 80-90% of our pre-pandemic levels, so you can expect that there will be more waiting, more lines that normal,” said John Goodman, assistant vice president for Media and Public Relations at Rhode Island Airport Corporation. “But that comes with any holiday season, so we just ask people to pack their patience and we'll get you to where you need to be.”
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Work continues on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend

(WJAR) — Work will continue on the Pontiac Avenue Bridge in Cranston this weekend, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The bridge slide is scheduled to begin Friday night, Nov. 18, and roads will reopen by 6:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. The road closures will include the...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman, 80, killed in early morning house fire in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The Attleboro Fire Department said an 80-year-old woman was killed when fire swept through her home before dawn Friday. Neighbors on Division Street in Attleboro remembered Judith Henriques on Friday. "She always waved when she drove by which was always nice," a neighbor said. She...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Former tribal leader sentenced to 3 years in Taunton casino bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe convicted of accepting bribes including exercise equipment and a weekend stay at a luxury hotel from an architectural firm working with the tribe to build a casino has been sentenced to three years in prison. Cedric Cromwell,...
TAUNTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy