‘Something From Tiffany’s’ Trailer Teases an Engagement Ring Mix-Up for Zoey Deutch

By Carly Thomas
 3 days ago
Kendrick Sampson and Zoey Deutch in Prime Video's 'Something From Tiffany's'
The trailer for Prime Video’s Something From Tiffany’s was released Tuesday and brings festivities, romance and laughter just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Daryl Wein directed Tamara Chestna’s script for the rom-com based on the novel by Melissa Hill. The film’s cast includes Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Rose Abdoo, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Javicia Leslie.

Taking place in New York City during the holidays, Rachel, played by Deutch, learns how an engagement ring mix-up can lead to unexpected relationships. Rachel and Gary, played by Nicholson, seem to be in a strong relationship, but aren’t quite ready to make the big commitment. On the other hand, there’s Ethan and Vanessa, played by Sampson and Mitchell, who are prepared to make things official.

But when a special box from Tiffany & Co. gets mixed up and switched with another present, unlikely paths cross. “I know something when I see something and that wasn’t nothing,” Rachel’s friend, played by Leslie, says in the trailer. And that something she was seeing ends up leading to a romantic twist. The film follows the journey of the leads trying to find who they are truly meant to be with, assisted by the classic holiday lights and magic.

Something From Tiffany’s will be released globally on Amazon’s Prime Video on Dec. 9.

The Hollywood Reporter

