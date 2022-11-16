Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings. Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman found dead in a Fresno County front yard on Thursday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday. Officials say 44-year-old Amanda Berry of Fresno was the person found dead in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno County. Her injuries were […]
Tulare PD search for driver in deadly hit and run with bicycle
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare Police are searching for a truck that officers say fled the scene where a bicyclist was hit and later died. Police say on November 6 they were called out to the area of Inyo Avenue and “I” Street in Tulare for a vehicle hit a bicyclist. When police arrived they […]
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after running from crash, passenger airlifted to CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after running away from a rollover crash near Caruthers. CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on S. West Ave. north of Nebraska Ave. when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned in the front yard of a residence.
Woman found dead in Fresno County front yard, homicide investigation underway
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in her front yard on Thursday. Deputies say a 44-year-old woman was found dead in the front yard of her home in the area of McKinley and Temperance avenues – east of Fresno in Fresno […]
Fresno clerk stops attempted robbery by saying ‘no’, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Friday morning near Fresno State. Police say the attempted robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Shaw and Maple avenues. Police say the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven displayed what appeared to be a grip […]
KMPH.com
Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. — “Please drive carefully.”. This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
KMPH.com
Runaway driver wanted after hit and run in Tulare, killing 81-year-old bicyclist
TULARE, Calif. — A manhunt is on for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run where an 81-year-old man was killed in Tulare. Police say, Jose Lopez, 81, was riding his bicycle near Inyo Ave. and I St. on Sunday, Nov. 6th, when a white pickup truck was caught on camera leaving the scene after the collision.
Fresno Police need help identifying suspects installing skimmer device
Fresno Police are asking for your help to identify suspects caught on camera installing a skimmer device.
AOL Corp
Suspect arrested after strong-arm robbery reported at hotel, say Merced police
A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly committing a strong-arm robbery at the Hampton Inn in Merced, police say. Daler Singh was taken into custody not long after the incident occurred at the 225 S. Parsons Ave. business, police said in a news release. At 1:37 a.m....
IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Suspects plant card skimmer device at local 7-Eleven
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects who were caught on camera planting a card skimmer device. Investigators say the two suspects dressed as construction workers and walked into the 7-Eleven near Ashlan and Marks and...
Alleged stalker arrested again after pursuit, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stalking suspect was arrested on Wednesday night following a pursuit in Clovis, according to Clovis Police Department. Officers say this was part of an investigation that began in early October after an initial police report for domestic violence was taken at a home near Bullard and Sunnyside in Clovis against […]
Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
Investigation underway after Strathmore shooting sends man to hospital
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a Strathmore man reported he was in his home Thursday when he heard a gunshot and soon realized he'd been shot in the shoulder.
GV Wire
Fresno Man Who Died After Collision Ripped His Car In Half Is Identified
A man who died after driving his car into a concrete canal abutment on East Ashlan Avenue on Thursday night has been identified as Juan Luis Guevara, 36, of Fresno by the county coroner. Guevara’s car, an Accura TL, was torn in half by the collision, which was reported to...
KMPH.com
Crook breaks into Fresno Mexican restaurant through the ceiling-steals cash
The owner of Los Amigos restaurant on Blackstone and Shaw has had it with thieves. This time the crafty crook entered through the roof and left minutes later with a bag full of cash. This is the third time Los Amigos has been hit by thieves but the first time...
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
