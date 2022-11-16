ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2 shootings, robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several law enforcement agencies came together to arrest a man they say is responsible for two Fresno shootings and a robbery. The U.S. Marshal, the Fresno County Sheriff helicopter, Fresno PD, and its K-9 all responded to Balch and Winery Avenues on Thursday. Officials say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 Fresno shootings, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of a man Thursday who they say is allegedly responsible for two shootings.  Police say, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, 40-year-old Raul Flores was arrested in the 1500 Block of North Fay Avenue. During the arrest, police say Flores attempted to […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified

The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries "were not consistent with a natural death".
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after running from crash, passenger airlifted to CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested after running away from a rollover crash near Caruthers. CHP says the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling northbound on S. West Ave. north of Nebraska Ave. when they ran off the road and hit a tree and overturned in the front yard of a residence.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Homeowner sends PSA due to recent crash near school in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. — "Please drive carefully.". This was a public service announcement sent by a Hanford homeowner who recently recorded a crash through her surveillance camera near a school. Valeria Misenhimer says drivers need to remember to slow down around schools. Her home camera captured the crash that...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Driver killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man who the California Highway Patrol says was killed after the car he was in collided with a concrete canal abutment Thursday night has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner's Office. CHP says around 10:00 p.m. a driver was on Ashlan Avenue east of Madsen Avenue when he […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on Camera: Suspects plant card skimmer device at local 7-Eleven

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects who were caught on camera planting a card skimmer device. Investigators say the two suspects dressed as construction workers and walked into the 7-Eleven near Ashlan and Marks and...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Arrest made in deadly shooting of 9-month-old in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of nine-month-old Darius King Grigsby in Merced. The Merced Police Department has arrested and identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Daevon Motshwane of Merced. Officers say Darius King Grigsby was shot and killed on November 9 while his mother and a […]
MERCED, CA

