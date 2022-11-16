Read full article on original website
Related
The perils for Trump, Garland and special counsel Smith in Washington’s new legal arms race
There seemed to be enough torpedoes in the water in Washington this week that you could walk across the Potomac without getting your feet wet. On Capitol Hill, the new House Republican majority announced a series of subpoena-ready investigations of President Joe Biden and administration officials. At the Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump for possible crimes ranging from the 2020 election to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to the Mar-a-Lago documents controversy.
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0