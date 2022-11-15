The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.

HERMOSA, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO