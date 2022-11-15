ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelrichs, SD

City won’t allow cannabis cultivation, manufacturing

Seven months after indefinitely tabling an application for a medical cannabis facility that would have been housed in what is now home to The Hills Self Storage and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, the Custer City Council at a special Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to amend the city’s Ordinance No. 873, which contains provisions for cannabis establishments within the city.
CUSTER, SD
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HERMOSA, SD
Brammer of Chadron wins state award

LINCOLN – Chadron State College Professor of Health, Physical Education, and Recreation Dr. Dawn Brammer, was recognized Nov. 6 in Lincoln by the Society of Health And Physical Educators (SHAPE) Nebraska leadership council as the recipient of the 2022 SHAPE Nebraska Honor Award. Wyatt Morse, SHAPE Nebraska Executive Director,...
CHADRON, NE

