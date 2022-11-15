Read full article on original website
City won’t allow cannabis cultivation, manufacturing
Seven months after indefinitely tabling an application for a medical cannabis facility that would have been housed in what is now home to The Hills Self Storage and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, the Custer City Council at a special Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to amend the city’s Ordinance No. 873, which contains provisions for cannabis establishments within the city.
