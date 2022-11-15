Read full article on original website
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Mountain lion kitten captured in Deadwood and released
DEADWOOD — A young mountain lion was captured in Deadwood Monday morning and released just outside of town. Trenton Haffley, regional terrestrial resources supervisor, with the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, said the lion was spotted underneath a car behind Jacobs Brewhouse & Grocer. Deadwood police were called who then called the GF&P.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
kotatv.com
Dangerously cold wind chill values overnight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is going to be extremely cold overnight. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to below zero. Wind chill values will drop into the minus 20s for much of the area tonight and into the morning hours Friday. You’ll want to wear plenty of layers in the morning.
KELOLAND TV
Will under-age rules tighten for Deadwood casinos?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The enforcement problems that casinos in Deadwood face from people younger than 21 being in gambling areas have led to the possibility of different restrictions. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans a public hearing next month on two proposed rule changes. One would require...
custercountychronicle.com
City won’t allow cannabis cultivation, manufacturing
Seven months after indefinitely tabling an application for a medical cannabis facility that would have been housed in what is now home to The Hills Self Storage and Black Hills Federal Credit Union, the Custer City Council at a special Nov. 10 meeting voted unanimously to amend the city’s Ordinance No. 873, which contains provisions for cannabis establishments within the city.
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold
The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight with our entire area dropping into the single digits and some parts dropping below zero. Wind chill values will be well below zero with some areas expected to see wind chills near -20°. Temperatures will be much better next week with highs in the 40s.
KELOLAND TV
No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood disbands K-9 unit
WHITEWOOD — Whitewood’s police department no longer includes a K-9 unit. A vote to disband the unit occurred at Monday’s Whitewood City Council meeting following a 25-minute executive session. Members had earlier accepted the resignation letter of Officer Patrick Kaiser, who joined the Deadwood department and was the only officer to handle the drug dog named Davos.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
