Trump news – live: Ex-president hits back as Justice Department appoints special counsel Jack Smith
Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr has said he thinks it is “increasingly more likely” that criminal charges could be brought against his former boss.He was speaking to PBS hours after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether former the president should face criminal charges.Mr Smith will focus on the possibility of charges stemming from the investigations into the January 6 Capitol riot and the Mar-a-Lago classified documents.The former president slammed the move as the “worst politicisation of justice” and has refused...
Nancy Pelosi Says She Considered Remaining As Dem Leader Due To Husband's Attack
The incident at her San Francisco home had the "opposite effect" as she mulled whether to stay in the role, Pelosi said.
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
