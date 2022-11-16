Read full article on original website
Related
Pompeo says Trump's announcement has no impact on his own 2024 decision
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insists that the 2024 announcement by Donald Trump won't impact his decision on whether he'll also jump into the burgeoning White House race.
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts air defenses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense package, which Britain valued at 50 million pounds ($60 million), comes as Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s power grid and other key infrastructure from the air, causing widespread blackouts for millions of Ukrainians as the frigid cold of winter draws near. The package includes radar and other technology to counter Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets. It comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier this month. The U.K. has been one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, giving Kyiv 2.3 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) in military aid.
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois' no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the previous General Assembly in early January 2021. It makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including eliminating cash bail for certain offenses statewide with the...
No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official
Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds
Local governments in Ohio and Illinois are using American Rescue Plan Act money to relieve residents struggling with medical debt by partnering with an organization that buys debt and wipes the slate clean for debtors. It’s a strategy advocates say could be duplicated across the country to help erase a multibillion-dollar problem. On Nov. 9, […] The post Two communities find a cure for medical debt: pandemic stimulus funds appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0