Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End
CINCINNATI — Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township
MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pippin Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies nearly a week after shooting in Avondale
CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a week after a shooting in Avondale last weekend. It happened on Saturday around 9:08 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering from...
WLWT 5
Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morningthat placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning. Officials...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City at Sunset, no injuries, traffic is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a building on West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Comments / 1