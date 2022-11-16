ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colerain Township, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Mozart Avenue in Cheviot.
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies nearly a week after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a week after a shooting in Avondale last weekend. It happened on Saturday around 9:08 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 600 block of Gholson Avenue. Officers at the scene found a victim suffering from
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Fairfield police arrest man after injuring 1 in shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield police say a man has been arrested following a shooting Friday morningthat placed schools near Southgate Boulevard and Eastgate Drive on lockdown. Police say 23-year-old Oscar Luis Torres Ramos has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after shooting a 22-year-old man Friday morning.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 18-year-old found dead after police respond to shooting call in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — One person has died after a shooting in Fairfield, Thursday afternoon. Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting on the 5000 block of Planet Drive at approximately 12:11 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found an 18-year-old man dead at the scene.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City at Sunset, no injuries, traffic is blocked.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY

