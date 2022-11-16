ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mad River, CA

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

HCOE wins state grant of over $400 thousand for agriculture education

EUREKA, Calif. — Over $400 thousand in state grant funding is coming to Humboldt County schools to support agriculture education. The HCOE said the Farm to School incubator grant will make its Harvest of the Month more accessible for after school programs, and create a Humboldt School Garden Collective to build school district partners’ capacity to grow, maintain, and utilize school gardens.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot

EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Turtle Bay Exploration Park CEO retires after 16 years

REDDING, Calif. — After 16 years, Turtle Bay Exploration Park's chief executive officer is stepping down. Also a former Redding City Manager, Mike Warren says the time is right, although it's a reluctant retirement. “It was very hard to leave, for two reasons: one, I work with some wonderful...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Concerns over Eureka City Schools staff raised during school board meeting

EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday, students, parents staff members gathered outside the Eureka City Schools District to bring attention to concerns about staff support. This comes after the resignation of Eureka High School's Athletic Director Ed Sonia, leading to walkouts. Students and parents claim Sonia had no choice after stress and pressure from the school board.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Lake Redding Golf Course seeks new operator

REDDING, Calif. — Change is coming to a longtime community, although it might be mainly behind the scenes. A new operator is being pursued for the Lake Redding Golf Course. The course has been there for over 60 years. The McConnell Foundation acquired the land when Leah McConnell passed away in 1995 and has leased the operation to private parties ever since.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving

EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Over 150 turkeys donated from Northstate organizations and businesses for Thanksgiving

REDDING, Calif. — In the giving holiday spirit, local businesses and organizations have teamed up to donate over 150 turkeys to the Northstate community. The Redding Rancheria and Sundial Collective donated 155 turkeys to the Good News Rescue Mission, Shasta Dam Kiwanis Club and the Western Services Workers Association on Thursday to help those in need for the holiday season.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

One new hospitalization, 87 new COVID cases reported in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — One new hospitalization due to COVID-19 was reported in Humboldt County today, according to the Humboldt County Public Health's weekly COVID update. An additional 41 confirmed positive cases were reported, as well as 46 new probable cases, since the last report on Wednesday, Nov. 9. No new deaths were reported.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding Rotary Club cooks Thanksgiving dinner for over 150 seniors

REDDING, Calif. — About 150 seniors are enjoyed a sit-down meal in Redding this week: a full thanksgiving meal with musician Pat Karch entertaining them. The kitchen was busy at Dignity Health Connected Living on Mercy Oaks Dr. on Thursday afternoon, where members of the Redding Rotary Club prepared the food. In the past, the club has delivered meals to deserving families on Thanksgiving, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Power Outage: Over 250 homes without power in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 4:50 PM:. Over 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers are currently without power in the city. According to REU's Outage Map, the outage is affecting residences off of E Cypress Avenue near Victor Avenue and Shasta View Drive. The cause of the outage...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event

COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Northstate CHP officers awarded for extreme heroism

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol presented 10 uniformed employees Tuesday with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the Governor’s State Employee Gold Medal of Valor Award, which is bestowed upon those employees who perform an extraordinary act of heroism above and beyond the normal call of duty, and at great risk to their own lives to save community members.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy