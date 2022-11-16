REDDING, Calif. — Change is coming to a longtime community, although it might be mainly behind the scenes. A new operator is being pursued for the Lake Redding Golf Course. The course has been there for over 60 years. The McConnell Foundation acquired the land when Leah McConnell passed away in 1995 and has leased the operation to private parties ever since.

