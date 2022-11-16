Read full article on original website
HCOE wins state grant of over $400 thousand for agriculture education
EUREKA, Calif. — Over $400 thousand in state grant funding is coming to Humboldt County schools to support agriculture education. The HCOE said the Farm to School incubator grant will make its Harvest of the Month more accessible for after school programs, and create a Humboldt School Garden Collective to build school district partners’ capacity to grow, maintain, and utilize school gardens.
College of the Redwoods co-sponsors 20th annual Old Town Turkey Trot
EUREKA, Calif. — College of the Redwoods is co-sponsoring the 20th Annual Old Town Turkey Trot with Arcata High School on Thanksgiving Day to support Arcata High and College of the Redwoods Cross Country Programs. The 5K race is on Thursday, Nov. 24th at 9:00 a.m. Registration is required...
Turtle Bay Exploration Park CEO retires after 16 years
REDDING, Calif. — After 16 years, Turtle Bay Exploration Park's chief executive officer is stepping down. Also a former Redding City Manager, Mike Warren says the time is right, although it's a reluctant retirement. “It was very hard to leave, for two reasons: one, I work with some wonderful...
DHHS warns North Coast residents of rabid foxes after two people were bit in a month
MANILLA, Calif. — According to the Department of Health and Human Services, a resident was bitten by a fox in Manilla over the weekend. This is the second time someone has gotten bit by the animal in the last month, and health officials are urging residents to be cautious in the area.
Concerns over Eureka City Schools staff raised during school board meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday, students, parents staff members gathered outside the Eureka City Schools District to bring attention to concerns about staff support. This comes after the resignation of Eureka High School's Athletic Director Ed Sonia, leading to walkouts. Students and parents claim Sonia had no choice after stress and pressure from the school board.
Redding animal shelter reaches full capacity and is calling on the community for help
REDDING. Calif. — Animal shelters are reaching their limits, some are even being forced to euthanize due to the high number of animals at the shelters. In fact, shelters all over the Northstate have been reaching full capacity and they need the community to help reduce the number of animals in shelters.
Lake Redding Golf Course seeks new operator
REDDING, Calif. — Change is coming to a longtime community, although it might be mainly behind the scenes. A new operator is being pursued for the Lake Redding Golf Course. The course has been there for over 60 years. The McConnell Foundation acquired the land when Leah McConnell passed away in 1995 and has leased the operation to private parties ever since.
Pacific Towing delivers turkeys to local non-profits ahead of Thanksgiving
EUREKA, Calif. — On Friday, Pacific Towing delivered dozens of turkeys to local organizations serving people in need, including the Saint Vincent de Paul Dining Facility in Eureka and the Eureka Rescue Mission. Those two organizations each plan to use the turkeys, along with other Thanksgiving foods, to provide...
Over 150 turkeys donated from Northstate organizations and businesses for Thanksgiving
REDDING, Calif. — In the giving holiday spirit, local businesses and organizations have teamed up to donate over 150 turkeys to the Northstate community. The Redding Rancheria and Sundial Collective donated 155 turkeys to the Good News Rescue Mission, Shasta Dam Kiwanis Club and the Western Services Workers Association on Thursday to help those in need for the holiday season.
Illegal marijuana grows in national forests and its lasting impact
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta Trinity National Forest is home to more than two million acres of beautiful forestry, a staple of the Northstate. However, hidden in the woods is a growing problem of illegal marijuana farms. These grows contain toxic chemicals, stolen water and much more, but...
One new hospitalization, 87 new COVID cases reported in Humboldt County
EUREKA, Calif. — One new hospitalization due to COVID-19 was reported in Humboldt County today, according to the Humboldt County Public Health's weekly COVID update. An additional 41 confirmed positive cases were reported, as well as 46 new probable cases, since the last report on Wednesday, Nov. 9. No new deaths were reported.
Redding Rotary Club cooks Thanksgiving dinner for over 150 seniors
REDDING, Calif. — About 150 seniors are enjoyed a sit-down meal in Redding this week: a full thanksgiving meal with musician Pat Karch entertaining them. The kitchen was busy at Dignity Health Connected Living on Mercy Oaks Dr. on Thursday afternoon, where members of the Redding Rotary Club prepared the food. In the past, the club has delivered meals to deserving families on Thanksgiving, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.
Inmates move to new Trinity County Jail facility
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — Trinity County inmates are being housed in a brand new jail. They were taken in small groups to the brand new detention facility in Weaverville Wednesday. It was moving day for the 45 inmates in custody. They were loaded into vans at the old jail in...
Power Outage: Over 250 homes without power in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — BREAKING, NOV. 18, 4:50 PM:. Over 250 Redding Electric Utility (REU) customers are currently without power in the city. According to REU's Outage Map, the outage is affecting residences off of E Cypress Avenue near Victor Avenue and Shasta View Drive. The cause of the outage...
Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
Man missing from Trinity County for six months found alive
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — A man who had been missing from Trinity County since May was found alive and well on Wednesday, according to the Trinity County Sheriff's Office. Frederick Montes was first reported missing from Weaverville on May 13. The TCSO said Montes had gone missing before, but...
PG&E pulls the plug on Southern Humboldt businesses leaving many without power
EUREKA, Calif. — PG&E pulled the plug on many businesses in the Southern region of Humboldt County, leaving new businesses with no electricity. Residents and county officials blame the utility company for not supporting the growth needed in Southern Humboldt, with some businesses having to wait as many as seven years.
Retired Redding Police Officer has passed away, RPD mourns and honors him
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police Department lost one of their own Thursday, Joe Simmons, a retired officer who worked for RPD for several years. Simmons was well respected by his fellow officers; he served this community by protecting the citizens of Redding for 23 years. From RPD's Chief: “Joe...
Newest local fast-food restaurant 'Wing Spot' holds grand opening in Redding!
REDDING, Calif. — Fans of chicken wings have a new local option in Shasta County. The new fast-food restaurant Wing Spot is open for business on north Lake Boulevard in Redding. The newest local fast-food restaurant and bar held its grand opening Friday, serving a variety of finger foods,...
Northstate CHP officers awarded for extreme heroism
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol presented 10 uniformed employees Tuesday with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the Governor’s State Employee Gold Medal of Valor Award, which is bestowed upon those employees who perform an extraordinary act of heroism above and beyond the normal call of duty, and at great risk to their own lives to save community members.
