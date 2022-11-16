Read full article on original website
More beds, showers, and privacy options coming to Trent shelter in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has approved spending $500,000 to provide additional beds and services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). The money will be used on new office trailers, more storage containers, beds, and showers. The portable office trailers will provide a private space for individual...
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d'Alene plans fundraiser for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Texas Roadhouse in Coeur d’Alene will host a fundraiser on money to support the families of four University of Idaho students murdered inside a house near campus. One of the students, Xana Kernodle, was a server at the restaurant before she left for college.
What effects will the potential recession have on Spokane's housing market?
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Spokane. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places
So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
Spokane County authorizes investment in beds, offices and showers at Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has authorized an additional $500,000 to make quality-of-life improvements at the homeless shelter on Trent Avenue. The funding will help secure additional offices, shower units and beds at the shelter to better accommodate the needs of residents. Most upgrades are expected to arrive later this week, but beds may take longer as.
Spokane's shelter system at risk of losing beds in the midst of city budget challenges
Many homeless service providers in the Spokane area may see less funding next year as federal pandemic relief runs out, and the city of Spokane tightens its budget to make up for increasing costs. Family Promise, a provider that shelters families, has been at capacity since July. The organization’s executive...
Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub
Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Coeur d'Alene council to discuss height and parking restrictions in downtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to discuss the potential of height and parking restrictions in the downtown overlay district, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilman Dan Gookin read an email from a local architect saying he was “disappointed and heartsick” that...
Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane?
I want to change my haircut by perming and coloring it. Do you know the best barbershop in Spokane? Please give me some suggestions.
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
Last day to weigh in on new Trent/Sullivan Interchange is Friday, November 18
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — For drivers who commute to and from Spokane Valley, today’s the last day to weigh in on a new design for the Trent Ave./Sullivan Rd. interchange. Four different designs are on the table for how the roads would be rebuilt and how traffic will flow. The City of Spokane Valley says the project is just in...
What would be considered a good job in Spokane?
My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Spokane, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington
Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
Spokane County Sheriff fined $300 for violating state election laws
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich plans to appeal a ruling by the Washington Public Disclosure Commission this week that he had violated state laws prohibiting the use of a public office for indirect lobbying and electioneering. Knezovich was fined $300 for a YouTube presentation in...
Promise Soap: Born of a Desire to Give Back
Nationwide, small businesses give back to their communities in a myriad of ways, including donating essential needs to non-profit organizations. The Promise Soap Company is one of these small businesses in the Spokane area. A successful organic hand soap venture was born out of an idea between friends to give back to their neighbors. The Promise Soap Company, launched in June of 2022, by Spokane natives Kurt and Jennifer Offereins and Chris and Alise Allen of Utah.
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
