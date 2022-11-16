ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What effects will the potential recession have on Spokane's housing market?

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Regardless of inflation, recession, supply chain issues, etc., the fact still remains that we have a housing supply issue. Until supply catches up, I guess housing will remain pricier here in Spokane. What do you think? Or any insights into a recession?
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Christmas events and other things taking place this weekend in Spokane

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — More winter events are happening this weekend in Spokane. Cold but dry temperatures in the mid-30s are expected in the forecast through the weekend. Santa Claus is coming to town, and the Numerica Skate Ribbon is opening for the season. You can also attend the Northwest Bigfoot Battle, a Spokane Valley Christmas crafts fair, a Poinsettia Tour or the Merry and Magical Holiday Parade.
SPOKANE, WA
Crosscut

This tiny Eastern WA town could become a bitcoin mining hub

Usk, Wash. — In the bowels of the old Ponderay Newsprint mill, the piercing sound of loud, whirring fans echo off the walls as thousands of blinking computers stacked on top of one another frantically make trillions of calculations in search of bitcoin. The rest of the massive building,...
USK, WA
KREM

WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
SPOKANE, WA
Ask Spokane

What would be considered a good job in Spokane?

My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Spokane, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
SPOKANE, WA
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Eastern Washington through the acquisition of DAA Auto Body Centers in Spokane, Wash. One of the area’s leading providers of high-quality auto body repair services, DAA serves customers at two Spokane-area repair centers. With the addition of DAA, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at 21 locations across Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

Promise Soap: Born of a Desire to Give Back

Nationwide, small businesses give back to their communities in a myriad of ways, including donating essential needs to non-profit organizations. The Promise Soap Company is one of these small businesses in the Spokane area. A successful organic hand soap venture was born out of an idea between friends to give back to their neighbors. The Promise Soap Company, launched in June of 2022, by Spokane natives Kurt and Jennifer Offereins and Chris and Alise Allen of Utah.
SPOKANE, WA
