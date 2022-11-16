ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
newcanaanite.com

Town Officials Consider Widening Sidewalks for Length of Elm Street Between Main and Park

Town officials say they’re deciding whether to extend the wider sidewalks on Elm Street all the way from Main to Park Street on the north side. New Canaan, like other towns, saw the popularity of outdoor dining rise during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have said the “bumpout” already in place from South Avenue to The Playhouse appears to be serving the downtown well.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Town To Extend Park Street Sidewalk Near ‘Vue New Canaan’

The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday approved a $36,515 contract with a local company for a sidewalk installation near the downtown. Under the contract, Peter Lanni Inc. will put in new sidewalks and ramps as well as perform retaining wall work along the east side of Park Street, roughly opposite the Richmond Hill Lot. The new sidewalk extension will connect Vue New Canaan apartment-and-condo complex with Maple Street.
NEW CANAAN, CT
westportjournal.com

A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos

WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
WESTPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge

[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward

POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
New Haven Independent

Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility

SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
SEYMOUR, CT
WTNH

“Everything is going up”: Customers react to Eversource, UI bill increase

Conn. (WTNH) – Affected customers are getting ready for some sticker shock at the start of the new year.  Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.  On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each […]
BRANFORD, CT
TBR News Media

Farmworkers protest outside Pindar wine shop

It would have seemed like any other day in Port Jeff village if not for the group of union farmworkers picketing on Main Street. Half-a-dozen members of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW assembled outside the storefront of Pindar wine shop on Thursday, Nov. 10, in a call of action against the shop’s parent company, Pindar Vineyards of Peconic. The protesters carried picket signs and remained for two hours.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police are investigating the theft of landscaping equipment from a Valley Road home, reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday. An online petition opposed to the West School cell tower proposal has garnered nearly 600 digital signatures. It says, in part: “Better cell coverage is a good idea, but not a tower 600 feet behind our school. Let’s not experiment with our kids. Let’s not take this risk. Young children, especially their brains, are more susceptible to non-ionizing radiation. Period. No study can say definitively that cell towers near kids are safe, and many say they’re not.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT

