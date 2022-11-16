Read full article on original website
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
newcanaanite.com
Town Officials Consider Widening Sidewalks for Length of Elm Street Between Main and Park
Town officials say they’re deciding whether to extend the wider sidewalks on Elm Street all the way from Main to Park Street on the north side. New Canaan, like other towns, saw the popularity of outdoor dining rise during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and officials have said the “bumpout” already in place from South Avenue to The Playhouse appears to be serving the downtown well.
newcanaanite.com
Town To Extend Park Street Sidewalk Near ‘Vue New Canaan’
The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday approved a $36,515 contract with a local company for a sidewalk installation near the downtown. Under the contract, Peter Lanni Inc. will put in new sidewalks and ramps as well as perform retaining wall work along the east side of Park Street, roughly opposite the Richmond Hill Lot. The new sidewalk extension will connect Vue New Canaan apartment-and-condo complex with Maple Street.
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Oenoke Ridge
[Note: The incorrect image appeared with this article initially.]. The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 25 received an application for a 2,675-square-foot residence on Oenoke Ridge. The two-bedroom house planned for 310 Oenoke Ridge—a guest house, according to the application—will include two full bathrooms, a half-bth, kitchen, great room,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Billion-dollar Bellefield project moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Business and community leaders attending the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Wednesday were updated on the nearly billion-dollar “Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park” project being developed on the town’s southern border on Route 9, across from the Culinary Institute of America.
State Public Service Commission approves wind turbine deal off Montauk Point
Environmentalists say the move is a huge step forward in efforts to lessen our dependence on gas and oil.
New Haven Independent
Developer Hopes To Convert Seymour's Villa Bianca Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility
SEYMOUR – A developer is asking the town to alter its zoning so that Villa Bianca on Roosevelt Drive can be turned into a residential mental health facility. According to Matthew Ranelli, the lawyer for the Newport Institute, the applicant, the facility would be a live-in, residential mental health facility that would offer in-patient treatment programs for people with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, trauma and substance use.
New Canaan residents angry over proposed plan to put cell tower near homes, elementary school
New Canaan residents say they want their voices heard when it comes to their issues with a proposed cell tower.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
“Everything is going up”: Customers react to Eversource, UI bill increase
Conn. (WTNH) – Affected customers are getting ready for some sticker shock at the start of the new year. Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand. On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each […]
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Lower Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
Farmworkers protest outside Pindar wine shop
It would have seemed like any other day in Port Jeff village if not for the group of union farmworkers picketing on Main Street. Half-a-dozen members of Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW assembled outside the storefront of Pindar wine shop on Thursday, Nov. 10, in a call of action against the shop’s parent company, Pindar Vineyards of Peconic. The protesters carried picket signs and remained for two hours.
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police are investigating the theft of landscaping equipment from a Valley Road home, reported at 3:14 p.m. Sunday. An online petition opposed to the West School cell tower proposal has garnered nearly 600 digital signatures. It says, in part: “Better cell coverage is a good idea, but not a tower 600 feet behind our school. Let’s not experiment with our kids. Let’s not take this risk. Young children, especially their brains, are more susceptible to non-ionizing radiation. Period. No study can say definitively that cell towers near kids are safe, and many say they’re not.”
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
