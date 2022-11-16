Read full article on original website
Top 10 hotels in Komarna, Croatia
Set in a small village of Komarna in a beautiful quiet setting. There is one supermarket and two excellent restaurants 5 mins walk from apartment on sea front. Apartment was very clean, private pool area with plenty of sun beds and very clean. Owners were very welcoming, friendly and spoke English. we enjoyed spending time with their resident 2 friendly small dogs and 2 cats. You would need to hire a car to explore wider area. There is a vineyard with wine tasting in Komarna. We visited krka national park to see the magnificent waterfalls and Dubrovnik city centre to do the walk round the walls to see game of thrones locations. Would highly recommend this holiday.
Top 10 hotels in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Discover the best hotels in Budva Municipality including Hotel Kadmo, Hotel Montenegro Beach Resort, Hotel Palas, Falkensteiner Hotel Montenegro, Hotel Budva, Iberostar Slavija, Vila Drago, Fontana Hotel & Gastronomy, Villa Merci Budva, Hotel Slovenska Plaza. 1. Hotel Kadmo. Svatovska bb, Budva, Budva Municipality 85310 Montenegro. Excellent. 86%. Good. 11%. Satisfactory.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in South Jutland, Jutland
Discover the best hotels in South Jutland, Jutland including Hotel Legoland, LEGOLAND Holiday Village, Legoland Castle Hotel, The Lodge Billund, Comwell Kellers Park & Spa, Hotel Koldingfjord, Trinity Hotel Og Konferenc, Zleep Hotel Billund, Lalandia Billund, Hotel Svanen. 1. Hotel Legoland. Aastvej 10, Billund 7190 Denmark. Excellent. 42%. Good. 33%
Wolkowyja Hotels | Places to Stay in Wolkowyja
Monika and her Husband are fantastic hosts, we were to spend there 3 nights, but we ended with 5 :) their house is very clean, comfortable, well-equipped and has a stunning views. While being in Bieszczady you cannot wish for more. Walking distance to a nice restaurant and local shop.
Top 7 hotels in Myto pod Dumbierom, Slovakia
Discover the best hotels in Myto pod Dumbierom, Banska Bystrica Region including Penzion V Strani, Villa Dumbierka, Penzion Encian, Ubytovanie Ahoj v Prirode, Chata Zinka, Dvojapartmanova Drevenica Myto, Apartmany Nella. 1. Penzion V Strani. Myto pod Dumbierom 320, Myto pod Dumbierom 976 44 Slovakia. Excellent. 63%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 0%
Kookas Hotels | Places to Stay in Kookas
Discover the best hotels in Kookas, Jaipur District, Rajasthan including Le Meridien Jaipur Resort & Spa, Lohagarh Fort Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Jaipur Amer, The Vijayran Palace by Royal Quest Resorts, Tree of Life Resort & Spa Jaipur, Rajasthali Resort and Spa, The Jaibagh Palace Jaipur, Cambay Grand, Kukas, The Gold Palace & Resort, Hotel The Grand Kukas.
Becov nad Teplou Hotels | Places to Stay in Becov nad Teplou
Discover the best hotels in Becov nad Teplou, Karlovy Vary Region, Bohemia including Hradni Basta, Restaurace a Penzion Stara Posta, Penzion Apartmany Becov, Penzion - Restaurant U Zamku, Pension st. Maur, Apartmany v Podhradi. 1. Hradni Basta. Nam. 5. Kvetna 19, Becov nad Teplou 364 64 Czech Republic. Excellent. 50%
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Lagopesole, Avigliano, Province of Potenza, Basilicata
Discover the best hotels in Lagopesole, Avigliano, Province of Potenza, Basilicata including AffittaCamere Portacastello, La Dimora di Federico, B&B Lacus Pensilis, B&B Le Gemme, B&B La Dimora di Bianca Lancia, La Casa Di Aldo. 1. AffittaCamere Portacastello. Viale Andrea Doria 56, 85020 Lagopesole, Avigliano Italy. Excellent. 85%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory.
8 hotels in Papakura: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Papakura, North Island including Orere Point TOP 10 Holiday Park, Papakura Motor Lodge & Motel, Colonial Motel, Hunua Rise Bed & Breakfast, Papakura Pioneer Motor Lodge & Motel, Homestead Motor Lodge, MakeMyTrip Motel, Monument Motor Lodge. 1. Orere Point TOP 10 Holiday Park. 2 Orere...
The 10 best hotels in West Jutland, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in West Jutland, Jutland including Best Western Plus Hotel Eyde, Scandic Regina, Fjordgaarden - Hotel - Kurbad - Restaurant - Konferencer, Struer Grand Hotel, Tambohus Kro, Hotel Norre Vinkel, Thyboron Camping, Hotel & Hytteby, Hotel Skjern, Best Western Royal Holstebro, Hotel Lidenlund. 1. Best Western Plus...
The best available hotels & places to stay near Galanta
Discover the best hotels in Galanta, Trnava Region including Hotel Galanta, Hotel City Galanta, Kaskady, Penzion and Restaurant Toldi, Villa Saliby, M-Holding penzion. Hotel Galanta and The Grove Restaurant is a 4 star boutique hotel and award winning restaurant located in a quiet and attractive residential district of new villas only 3 kilometers away from the town of Galanta and 50 kilometers away from Bratislava. The hotel and restaurant have been opened for six years and caters to gourmet lovers who enjoy the cuisine in the award-winning restaurant as well as providing accommodation for business executives for the many large foreign companies in the area. In the last three years, the hotel has become known for our extraordinary weddings, with full wedding planning services offered for our clients. Our private parties and holiday events have become popular all over the country for great food, live entertainment and our caring staff. We continue to upgrade our services for our clients and strive to provide the most interesting gourmet menu in the area and the most comfortable luxury accommodation at an affordable price.
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Mae Salong, Chiang Rai Province
Doi Mae Salong is a primarily Chinese community that offers a variety of activities. Visitors can take in a morning market, tour General Tuan's Tomb, go to a memorial museum and take in tea tastings while visiting the village. 1. Baan Hom Muen Li. 90/1 Mae Salong Nok Mae Fah...
North Jutland Hotels | Places to Stay in North Jutland
Discover the best hotels in North Jutland, Jutland including Kompas Hotel Aalborg, Skagen Harbour Hotel, Color Hotel Skagen, Kompas Hotel Aalborg, Comwell Hvide Hus Aalborg, Scandic The Reef, Pier 5 Hotel, HimmerLand, Scandic Aalborg City, Montra Skaga Hotel. 1. Kompas Hotel Aalborg. Oesterbro 27, Aalborg 9000 Denmark. Excellent. 64%. Good.
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Cornimont, Vosges, Grand Est
Discover the best hotels in Cornimont, Vosges, Grand Est including La Ferme Sous Les Hiez, Hotel Restaurant Des Jonquilles, Maison d'hotes La Mirabelle, Hotel Le Gehan, La Beuratte. 1. La Ferme Sous Les Hiez. 6 Chemin Dessous les Hiez, 88310 Cornimont France. Excellent. 88%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%
Mojstrana Hotels | Places to Stay in Mojstrana
Discover the best hotels in Mojstrana, Upper Carniola Region including Hostel Lukna, River Cottage, Aparthotel Pr Jakapc, Guesthouse Veranda, Hostel Lukna, Pr' Draslerju, Apartma Rozle, Apartment Bosili, Vila Mojstrovka, Apartmaji Tomsic. 1. Hostel Lukna. Triglavska cesta 15, Mojstrana 4281 Slovenia. Excellent. 80%. Good. 5%. Satisfactory. 5%. Poor. 5%. Terrible. 5%
Top 10 hotels in Copenhagen Region, Denmark
Discover the best hotels in Copenhagen Region, Zealand including Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport, Marienlyst Strandhotel, Go Hotel Copenhagen, Comwell Borupgaard, Comfort Hotel Copenhagen Airport, Best Western Plus Airport Hotel Copenhagen, Kurhotel Skodsborg, Scandic CPH Strandpark, Glostrup Park Hotel, Comwell Holte. 1. Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport. Ellehammersvej 20, Kastrup 2770 Denmark...
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Cerna v Posumavi, South Bohemian Region, Bohemia
Discover the best hotels in Cerna v Posumavi, South Bohemian Region, Bohemia including Penzion Rak, Penzion Sen, Pension Calla, Apartments U Jezera, Hotel Racek, Hotel Jestrabi, LipnoWave, Penzion Elias, Penzion Male Lipno, ABC Apartments. 1. Penzion Rak. Jestrabi III., Cerna v Posumavi 382 23 Czech Republic. Excellent. 86%. Good. 4%
Ulcinj Municipality Hotels | Places to Stay in Ulcinj Municipality
Discover the best hotels in Ulcinj Municipality including Spa Hotel Montefila, B&B Lovac Azurina, Hotel Palata Venezia, Apartments Eneida, Hotel Kulla e Balshajve, Blue Star Apartments, Hotel Lajka Luxury, Hotel Pirate Old Town, Hotel Haus Freiburg, Hotel Hoti II. 1. Spa Hotel Montefila. Boulevard Teuta, Velika Plaza Djerane 8, Ulcinj,...
9 hotels in Hilleroed Municipality: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Hilleroed Municipality, Copenhagen Region, Zealand including Hotel Hillerod, Danhostel Hillerod, Ebogaard Bed and Breakfast, Rose House Hillerod Bed & Breakfast, Sov Dejligt, Bed & Breakfast St. James, Mollys, Mariegaarden, La Cocay. 1. Hotel Hillerod. Milnersvej 41, Hillerod, Hilleroed Municipality 3400 Denmark. Excellent. 16%. Good. 35%
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Frederikssund Municipality, Copenhagen Region, Zealand
Discover the best hotels in Frederikssund Municipality, Copenhagen Region, Zealand including Skjalm Hvide Hotel, Femhoej, Gerlev Kro, Bed and Birds, Hotel Radhuskroen, Faergelundens Motel & Kursuscenter. 1. Skjalm Hvide Hotel. Bygaden 1, Jorlunde 3550 Denmark. Excellent. 46%. Good. 37%. Satisfactory. 10%. Poor. 6%. Terrible. 1%. Overall Ratings. 4 based on...
