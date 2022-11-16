Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Parents angry at HISD for planning to move special education students to home schools
"Y'all do not listen. Y'all don't understand. And y'all have no compassion, nor do you have a heart," one parent said.
'A child's going to get hurt' | Parents fighting Houston ISD plan to relocate profoundly disabled students to different schools
HOUSTON, Texas — Many parents are outraged at Houston ISD’s plan to relocate severely disabled students from a shared school to various other campuses. “I’m coming and hell’s coming with me,” said parent Julie Beeson. She said she's preparing for battle over the education of...
Conroe, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Conroe. The Houston Homeschool Athletic basketball team will have a game with Lifestyle Christian School on November 18, 2022, 14:00:00. The Houston Homeschool Athletic basketball team will have a game with Lifestyle Christian School on November 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
7-year-old student wanders off Fort Bend ISD school campus after a front office name mix-up
For the second time in almost three months, Fort Bend ISD has to answer for an elementary school's mistake that could have put a child in danger.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunches with new chair, board
The Hispanic community is projected to make up more of Montgomery County’s population over the next three decades. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber relaunched itself with a new chair and board in place at a Sept. 28 event after pausing activity during the pandemic. Following the relaunch, plans for…
This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
fox26houston.com
3 students in custody after hoax threat at George Ranch High School
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a hoax threat was called into Fort Bend County authorities on Thursday. According to Lt. Segura with Lamar CISD, dispatch at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 11:57 a.m. about a possible shooter on campus at George Ranch High School.
Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023
The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
fox26houston.com
Texas House Speaker advocates investing massive state surplus in infrastructure
HOUSTON - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appeared in Houston Wednesday to discuss the massive amount of extra money state lawmakers will soon be spending. The state's budget surplus is estimated at $27 billion and Phelan believes the number could rise to $30 billion soon after the legislature convenes in January.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
'It's going to be very powerful': School named after Black woman who served as mayor of Fulshear
"I hope the students who will go to Viola Gilmore Randle Elementary will remember who she was. She was a public servant. She was a pioneer. She was a Fulshear icon."
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back at investigation into elections
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is firing back after District Attorney Kim Ogg announced an investigation into the county's election process. This comes as calls grow from Republicans to look into alleged election irregularities. It's not the first time the two high-profile Democrats have sparred....
easttexasradio.com
Texas Executed Barbee
Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Teachers, parents say HISD school's decision to lock front gate during drop off is dangerous, unsafe
HOUSTON - Teachers and parents are upset with Houston ISD after one school's decision to change where kids can be dropped off in the mornings. Many are calling the new area dangerous and unsafe. PREVIOUS: Houston ISD police chief discusses school safety amid recent threats. The community at Forestbrook Middle...
Plans to expand Katy Court development stalled for 4th time
Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.
mocomotive.com
Nonprofit of the Month: Little Angel Network
The Hello Woodlands Nonprofit of the Month is brought to you by Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies and highlights a local nonprofit organization that serves the Montgomery County community. The Nonprofit of the Month is Little Angel Network, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to improving the lives of families…
Comments / 0