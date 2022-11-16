ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

CW33

This small Texas city ranks no. 1 for diversity in U.S.

(NEXSTAR) — One small Brazoria County city recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like ethnic/racial diversity, economic equality and more — to create a score out of 100.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
KHOU

Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

3 students in custody after hoax threat at George Ranch High School

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a hoax threat was called into Fort Bend County authorities on Thursday. According to Lt. Segura with Lamar CISD, dispatch at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 11:57 a.m. about a possible shooter on campus at George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Construction to begin on Tomball alleys in spring 2023

The Tomball alley improvement project will improve alleys throughout Old Town Tomball, such as the one behind DaVinci Artists Gallery on Main Street. (Community Impact staff) Construction on the alleyways in downtown Tomball—part of the city’s alley improvement project—is anticipated to begin in spring 2023, Tomball City Manager David Esquivel said in an interview.
TOMBALL, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
easttexasradio.com

Texas Executed Barbee

Stephen Barbee, 55, a Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her seven-year-old son more than 17 years ago, was executed on Wednesday. It came after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Barbee received a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville. He was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Plans to expand Katy Court development stalled for 4th time

Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.
mocomotive.com

Nonprofit of the Month: Little Angel Network

The Hello Woodlands Nonprofit of the Month is brought to you by Randy Lovelace of Paragon Independent Insurance Agencies and highlights a local nonprofit organization that serves the Montgomery County community. The Nonprofit of the Month is Little Angel Network, a nonprofit organization, dedicated to improving the lives of families…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

