Senate advances bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage; Romney votes yes, Lee votes no
Nov. 16 (UPI) — The U.S. Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages while also protecting religious liberty rights. The vote to begin debate of the Respect for Marriage Act was 62-37, with all Democrats and 12 Republicans voting in...
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott
Nov. 16 (UPI) — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10. The failure of Republicans to generate their expected “red wave” in the midterm elections has roiled the party. McConnell said at...
Pelosi says she will not lead Democrats in next House session
Nov. 17 (UPI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday she will not seek re-election to lead House Democrats when they lose power in January, ending an era where she became the first female House Speaker in history. The announcement sets off a generational scramble of who will lead...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried donated thousands to House committee members who will investigate him
The House Financial Services Committee is aiming to question FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried despite members receiving more than $300,000 in donations from the firm.
