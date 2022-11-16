ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate minority leader, beating Sen. Rick Scott

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., beat challenger Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to be re-elected as Senate minority leader Wednesday. The vote was 37-10. The failure of Republicans to generate their expected “red wave” in the midterm elections has roiled the party. McConnell said at...
Pelosi says she will not lead Democrats in next House session

Nov. 17 (UPI) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday she will not seek re-election to lead House Democrats when they lose power in January, ending an era where she became the first female House Speaker in history. The announcement sets off a generational scramble of who will lead...
MARYLAND STATE

