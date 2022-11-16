ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

fox26houston.com

Man accused of firing 'AK-style pistol' at Houston police charged

HOUSTON - A man accused of firing shots through his windshield at Houston police officers is facing multiple charges. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon, officials say.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 students in custody after hoax threat at George Ranch High School

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is now underway after a hoax threat was called into Fort Bend County authorities on Thursday. According to Lt. Segura with Lamar CISD, dispatch at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at 11:57 a.m. about a possible shooter on campus at George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas

ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
ROYSE CITY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
coveringkaty.com

Identity of dead home invasion suspect revealed

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Houston Forensics Science Center has identified the man who was gunned down by a homeowner during a home invasion last week. The body of Paul Ontiveros was positively identified by his sister. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The...
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Police chase ends in Woodville

WOODVILLE – The report of a stolen vehicle in Polk County ended in Woodville, right in front of Sullivan’s Hardware, on US 190, and resulted in multiple charges for three individuals. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the stop, which began with an alert on Monday morning, at...
WOODVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office K9 deputies find suspect Eric D. Foley

Update: Nov. 16, 2022Montgomery Sheriff's Office K9 deputies found suspect Eric D. Foley in a wooded area. He was arrested and faces a charge of felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Detectives with the Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation.MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road.  The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area.  Please call 911 if you see him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freeway

Two people are in jail, including a teenager, after a brazen smash and grab in front of a major Houston area freeway early Monday morning. LaQuinta Powell (19) and Curtis Washington (17), were arrested after breaking into K's Motorsports located at 17802 US-59, in Humble, TX. Officers with the Humble Police Department pulled them over in the 13900 block of Eastex Freeway, about 5 miles away around 12:50 a.m. on November 14, 2022, along with a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Body found in Houston's Brays Bayou confirmed to be missing Ridge Cole

HOUSTON - The medical examiner has confirmed that a body found in Brays Bayou is that of 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who was reported missing a week ago. Cole had been missing since last Friday. On Tuesday, Texas EquuSearch said they found a body in the area where he was last seen but had to wait for the medical examiner to confirm his identity.
HOUSTON, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

