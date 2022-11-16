ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES

One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE

The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22

IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
kwhi.com

A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

