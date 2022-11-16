Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Magnolia pit bull owner arrested after June dog attack faces felony charge
The owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman in June has been arrested and is facing a felony charge in the mauling. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, of Magnolia, was arrested Monday and is being held on a $20,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail. She is…
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
mocomotive.com
Armed suspect arrested in Willis after attacking family member
WILLIS, Texas (KBTX) – The Montgomery Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in Willis suspected of attacking a someone with a knife. On Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 12:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a weapon call in Willis. Deputies learned Eric Foley attacked a family member and fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash
Officials said the three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicles.
wtaw.com
An Out Of State Tag “That Looked Odd” Leads To An Arrest For Stealing Catalytic Converters
An off duty peace officer contacting a Brazos County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday night about seeing a car with an out of state tag “that looked odd”, led to the arrest of a Houston man on charges of stealing two catalytic converters. One of the converters was cut...
KBTX.com
Two arrested in connection to double homicide in Bryan indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The two people arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road were indicted on charges related to the crime on Thursday. A Brazos County grand jury handed up an indictment for both Jalen Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, and Ruth...
kwhi.com
ONE PERSON ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
One person was arrested Tuesday after a suspicious vehicle was reported. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 9:50, Officer Eric Crosby located a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block in the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. An investigation was conducted, and Latoya McClinton, 34 of Missouri City, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect in Connection with Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Debit Card Abuse
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
kwhi.com
A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE
A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
Pasadena police searching for man accused of entering Deer Park ISD school
Deer Park ISD admitted what happened was an "error" and said they are going to do additional door checks, security reviews, and staff re-training.
Houston homicide investigators looking into fatal shooting at a NW Houston apartment, HPD says
Tenants told officers they heard gunfire and took a look inside the apartment and saw the victim on the floor.
Comments / 0