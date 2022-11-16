ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, IN

Northwest Indiana students stage walkout, say Lowell High School bans LGBTQ+ items in classrooms

By Will Jones via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L35bJ_0jCIYr4l00

Some LGBTQ+ teens say they have been made to feel invisible at their northwest Indiana high school.

They claim Lowell High School prohibits celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the classroom.

They said items or signs referencing the LGBTQ+ community are not allowed in the classroom.

"Teachers can't have anything in their classrooms. They can't have that this is a safe space. Everybody is welcome here. Nothing," said student Grace Bolda.

A small group of students walked out of school on Tuesday in protest of what they describe as a lack of support for the LGBTQ+ student population.

"I feel like it's important to know you are not alone in the situations and there are people there with you that can help you," said student Liam Baum.

Some students shared that LGBTQ+ students are often bullied at the school.

As ABC7 was preparing to interview one of the demonstrators across from the school, someone from a passing vehicle yelled a homophobic slur.

"It is so hurtful. People come home and hurt themselves because of this stuff," Student Madi Jurs said.

The Tri-Creek School Corporation said in a statement, "there is not a ban on the recognition of the LGBTQ+ community in Tri-Creek schools. Tri-Creek accepts and supports students and employees regardless of race, sex, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, size, age, or national origin."

Parent Tina Habath said all students should feel welcome at school.

"I don't want any student or kid to feel left out or bullied," she said.

The LGBTQ+ students and their allies said they are planning more demonstrations in hopes of making their school and others in the area more inclusive.

"After this walkout, I honestly hope this gets big and we can get some more supporters," Student Gabby Shelton said.

Comments / 147

Harry Callahan
3d ago

It's not that these kids seek acceptance. They want to shove it in everyone's face. There's no heterosexual flag, or heterosexual pride. Sorry, but there's a strong case to be made that boys who want to be girls and vise versa is not healthy. You preach acceptance, but you refuse to accept any opinion other than your own.

Reply(27)
126
Regretfully Vaxxed
3d ago

Every straight person doesn’t go around, wanting to broadcast that they’re straight … and if they tried, they would be stopped immediately. The same rules should be applied to any group of people who want flaunt their sexual orientation. It DOES NOT belong at school! Period. Gay. Bisexual. Straight. Who cares! But don’t bring it to school!!

Reply(5)
77
Joy Woodcock
3d ago

What the hell does school have to do with their sexuality and or sexual preferences? Don't worry kids you can play dress up and make believe after school!

Reply(1)
56
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newwaysministry.org

Catholic High School’s New Policy Bans Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags from Classroom

Members of a Chicago Catholic school’s diversity and inclusion committee have resigned after the school’s leaders announced a policy of neutrality on flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags. Over the summer, Vince Krydynski, president of Marian Catholic High School, emailed teachers to establish a neutral classroom policy,...
CBS Chicago

Records show work at vacant Woodlawn school was done to turn it into migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Electricians, carpenters, and other tradespeople have clocked hundreds of hours at a Woodlawn neighborhood elementary school – but the school is vacant.We told you last month that the city denied the construction at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave., was for a migrant shelter.But CBS 2's Lauren Victory has now learned the Mayor's office was not exactly being transparent.Back on Monday, Oct. 24, CBS 2's cameras captured several vans parked outside the now-empty Chicago Public Schools-owned building. An email also went out from Ald. Jeanette Taylor...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary Fire Department is hiring firefighters

The Gary Civil Service Fire Commission has openings for firefighters. Applications are available from now until November 30 at the Fire Commission Office, in Gary’s City Hall, 401 Broadway, lower level Room B6, between the hours of 9am and 4pm. Interested persons must meet the following requirements:. The applicant...
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation ratifies contract with teachers union but frustration remains

The president of the Gary Teachers Union continued to voice her frustration, even as she signed the 2022-2023 teacher contract Tuesday. It raises the starting salary to $49,885.96. Returning teachers rated "effective" or "highly effective" would get a 2.5-percent salary increase, along with a chance to get up to $7,150 in stipends for retention, attendance and performance. The contract also includes a retirement incentive of up to $22,000 for teachers over the age of 60 who've been with Gary schools for at least 10 years.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Dyer, Munster designated as Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Centers of Excellence

DYER, Indiana – Franciscan Health Dyer and Munster have each received the prestigious Infectious Diseases Society of America Antimicrobial Stewardship Center of Excellence designations. The achievement makes the two hospitals among six in the state and 150 in the world to hold the distinction. Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in...
MUNSTER, IN
warricknews.com

Critic of Gary school takeover withdraws discrimination suit

HAMMOND — A critic of the 2017 state takeover of Gary’s public schools is withdrawing her civil rights suit to resume their local control. Gary attorney Tracy Coleman and attorneys for state officials agreed this week to end the litigation she filed last year. Coleman had sought to...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Grand opening for new North Chicago middle school happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new public middle school in North Chicago will have its grand opening Wednesday.The Neal Math and Science Academy is the only middle school in the North Chicago School District.It's a five-story building that was built with a $40-million donation.It includes an innovation lab media center and spaces for students to study together.A ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at the school at 10:30 a.m.Students and teachers start classes there on Nov. 28. 
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove residents say they feel unsafe due to crime near library

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- More controversy has erupted surrounding the library in west suburban Downers Grove.Back in September, tempers flared over a drag bingo night the staff said they had to cancel due to threats. On Wednesday night, residents brought up safety concerns inside the facility.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a public meeting inside the Downers Grove Public Library became heated Wednesday night. Residents showed up by the dozens, saying they feel unsafe coming to the library due to crime committed at and near the facility.The concerns were amplified as some residents submitted a Freedom of Information Act...
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
buildingindiana.com

Six Additional NWI Projects Start with READI Grant Funding

Thirty-four (34) projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

1 Chicago Hospital Given ‘F' Grade, 7 Others in Illinois Get a ‘D' in New Safety Report

A new hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois, leaving just one Chicago hospital with an "F" and seven others with a "D" grade. The latest rankings from the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog, analyzed nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
CHICAGO, IL
wglc.net

NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy