Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s...
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said...
Villanova’s 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright’s successor was matched up with Michigan State’s Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.
